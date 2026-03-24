https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/how-usisrael-war-on-iran-could-redraw-global-energy-map-1123887194.html

How US–Israel War on Iran Could Redraw Global Energy Map

How US–Israel War on Iran Could Redraw Global Energy Map

Sputnik International

The ongoing chaos in the Persian Gulf contributes to the emergence of new Asian energy hubs, Guilherme da Conceicao, researcher at the Center for Research on Russia, Eurasia and the Post-Soviet Space (CIRE), tells Sputnik.

2026-03-24T12:39+0000

2026-03-24T12:39+0000

2026-03-24T12:39+0000

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With the Strait of Hormuz energy bottleneck plugged, new energy routes from Russia to Asia and the growing demand for hydrocarbons in India and China result in this energy “axis” gravitating from the Persian Gulf towards Asia.US Weakness ExposedThe crisis in the Persian Gulf revealed the United States’ inability to ensure safety of energy transportation routes in the region, notes Carlos Renato Ungaretti of the International Strategic Studies (PPGEEI-UFRGS).The US, he says, apparently did not believe that Iran had such capacity for retaliation.Russia and China Lead the Energy TransitionRussia and China are changing the dynamics of the international energy system via multilateral organizations, observes Conceicao.Facing its dependence on fuel supply from the Middle East, China seeks to tackle this problem by developing its energy infrastructure.China’s efforts in this area are aided by Russia which ramps up the supply of natural gas to the Chinese economy through projects like the Power of Siberia pipeline.US’ Self-Destructive Foreign PolicyThe United States’ efforts to curb China’s trade relations with other nations end up doing more harm to the US itself, argues Conceicao. “The US foreign policy is, at least partially, schizophrenic,” he says.The US’ attempts to isolate China lead to the fragmentation of the United States’ leading role in the energy market and in the international system, Conceicao suggests.Such an aggressive approach only hurts the United States’ image in international affairs and ultimately benefits China, adds Ungaretti.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-moves-to-ease-sanctions-on-russian-oil-in-bid-to-stabilize-global-energy-markets---kremlin--1123818955.html

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