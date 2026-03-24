https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/irans-irgc-says-ready-to-attack-israeli-forces-in-gaza-1123887838.html

Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza

Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza

Sputnik International

Iranian armed forces will attack Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon and Palestinian territories, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T13:32+0000

2026-03-24T13:32+0000

2026-03-24T13:32+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

israel

lebanon

palestine

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1e49736040287e97457f608747f290.jpg

"If crimes against the civilian population of Lebanon and Palestine continue, enemy force concentrations in the northern part of occupied Palestine and Gaza will come under heavy missile and drone strikes from Iran," the statement read as quoted by the Fars news agency. The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when the Lebanese movement resumed rocket attacks on Israeli territory amid a sharp deterioration of the regional situation. In response, Israel launched large-scale strikes on Lebanon, including the southern regions of the country, the Beqaa Valley, and the suburbs of Beirut. On March 16, the Israeli military officially announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. However, the ceasefire agreements reached in November 2024 through international mediation were effectively not being observed by the Israeli side. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly reported regular violations by Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-strikes-west-jerusalem-haifa---irgc-1123868345.html

israel

lebanon

palestine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us israel iran war, irgc statement, israeli forces in gaza, israeli forces in lebanon