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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/irans-irgc-says-ready-to-attack-israeli-forces-in-gaza-1123887838.html
Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza
Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza
Sputnik International
Iranian armed forces will attack Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon and Palestinian territories, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T13:32+0000
2026-03-24T13:32+0000
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"If crimes against the civilian population of Lebanon and Palestine continue, enemy force concentrations in the northern part of occupied Palestine and Gaza will come under heavy missile and drone strikes from Iran," the statement read as quoted by the Fars news agency. The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when the Lebanese movement resumed rocket attacks on Israeli territory amid a sharp deterioration of the regional situation. In response, Israel launched large-scale strikes on Lebanon, including the southern regions of the country, the Beqaa Valley, and the suburbs of Beirut. On March 16, the Israeli military officially announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. However, the ceasefire agreements reached in November 2024 through international mediation were effectively not being observed by the Israeli side. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly reported regular violations by Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-strikes-west-jerusalem-haifa---irgc-1123868345.html
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Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza

13:32 GMT 24.03.2026
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWSThis handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian armed forces will attack Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon and Palestinian territories, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.
"If crimes against the civilian population of Lebanon and Palestine continue, enemy force concentrations in the northern part of occupied Palestine and Gaza will come under heavy missile and drone strikes from Iran," the statement read as quoted by the Fars news agency.
The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when the Lebanese movement resumed rocket attacks on Israeli territory amid a sharp deterioration of the regional situation. In response, Israel launched large-scale strikes on Lebanon, including the southern regions of the country, the Beqaa Valley, and the suburbs of Beirut.
On March 16, the Israeli military officially announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. However, the ceasefire agreements reached in November 2024 through international mediation were effectively not being observed by the Israeli side. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly reported regular violations by Israel.
Israeli security forces inspect a house in east Jerusalem where a fragment of an Iranian missile crashed onto the rooftop, Monday, March 16, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Strikes West Jerusalem, Haifa - IRGC
20 March, 07:32 GMT
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