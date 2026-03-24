https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/irans-irgc-says-ready-to-attack-israeli-forces-in-gaza-1123887838.html
Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza
Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza
Sputnik International
Iranian armed forces will attack Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon and Palestinian territories, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T13:32+0000
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"If crimes against the civilian population of Lebanon and Palestine continue, enemy force concentrations in the northern part of occupied Palestine and Gaza will come under heavy missile and drone strikes from Iran," the statement read as quoted by the Fars news agency. The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when the Lebanese movement resumed rocket attacks on Israeli territory amid a sharp deterioration of the regional situation. In response, Israel launched large-scale strikes on Lebanon, including the southern regions of the country, the Beqaa Valley, and the suburbs of Beirut. On March 16, the Israeli military officially announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. However, the ceasefire agreements reached in November 2024 through international mediation were effectively not being observed by the Israeli side. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly reported regular violations by Israel.
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Iran's IRGC Says Ready to Attack Israeli Forces in Gaza
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian armed forces will attack Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon and Palestinian territories, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.
"If crimes against the civilian population of Lebanon and Palestine continue, enemy force concentrations in the northern part of occupied Palestine and Gaza will come under heavy missile and drone strikes from Iran," the statement read as quoted by the Fars news agency.
The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when the Lebanese movement resumed rocket attacks on Israeli territory amid a sharp deterioration of the regional situation. In response, Israel launched large-scale strikes on Lebanon, including the southern regions of the country, the Beqaa Valley, and the suburbs of Beirut.
On March 16, the Israeli military officially announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. However, the ceasefire agreements reached in November 2024 through international mediation were effectively not being observed by the Israeli side. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly reported regular violations by Israel.