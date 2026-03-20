https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-strikes-west-jerusalem-haifa---irgc-1123868345.html
Iran Strikes West Jerusalem, Haifa - IRGC
Iran Strikes West Jerusalem, Haifa - IRGC
Sputnik International
The Iranian military struck targets in West Jerusalem, Haifa on Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
2026-03-20T07:32+0000
2026-03-20T07:32+0000
2026-03-20T07:32+0000
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"During the 66th phase of Operation True Promise 4, targets in West Jerusalem, Haifa in the region were successfully hit," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by Iranian news agency YJC. Missiles used in the attack included Kheibar Shekan, Zolfaghar and Qadr, along with drones, the elite Iranian force said. Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
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iran strikes west jerusalem, haifa, us air base in uae, islamic revolutionary guard corps
iran strikes west jerusalem, haifa, us air base in uae, islamic revolutionary guard corps
Iran Strikes West Jerusalem, Haifa - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military struck targets in West Jerusalem and Haifa on Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
"During the 66th phase of Operation True Promise 4, targets in West Jerusalem, Haifa in the region were successfully hit," the IRGC said in a statement quoted by Iranian news agency YJC.
Missiles used in the attack included Kheibar Shekan, Zolfaghar and Qadr, along with drones, the elite Iranian force said.
Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.
The US and Israel
initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.