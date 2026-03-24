https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/issue-of-presidential-election-in-ukraine-relevant-kiev-will-have-to-decide---kremlin-1123886371.html
Issue of Presidential Election in Ukraine Relevant, Kiev Will Have to Decide - Kremlin
Issue of Presidential Election in Ukraine Relevant, Kiev Will Have to Decide - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The issue of the presidential election in Ukraine is relevant, Kiev will have to decide on the issue of legitimizing the terms of office of the head, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T10:57+0000
2026-03-24T10:57+0000
2026-03-24T11:42+0000
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Earlier this month, The Times newspaper reported, citing representatives of the Ukrainian election commission, that the election commission of Ukraine believes that Kiev should not hold elections in 2026. The statement of the election commission is out of the category of discussions, the official said, adding that Russia has repeatedly drawn attention to legal inconsistencies related to the terms of office of the head of Ukraine.On Middle EastRussia would take an extremely negative view of the expansion of the escalation zone of the Iranian conflict to the Caspian region, Peskov said.Before the first strike, Iran actually confirmed its readiness for peace talks and remained open to their continuation, the official said, noting that negotiations between the United States and Iran were progressing quite successfully before the outbreak of hostilities.Other StatementsMoscow will be glad to see leaders of friendly countries at the celebrations on May 9, Peskov said.There is no final list of heads of state who will join the Victory Day parade on the Red Square in Moscow yet, Peskov added.
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Issue of Presidential Election in Ukraine Relevant, Kiev Will Have to Decide - Kremlin
10:57 GMT 24.03.2026 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 24.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of the presidential election in Ukraine is relevant, Kiev will have to decide on the issue of legitimizing the terms of office of the head, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, The Times newspaper reported, citing representatives of the Ukrainian election commission, that the election commission of Ukraine believes that Kiev should not hold elections in 2026.
"Of course, this issue is still relevant, it is relevant. And, of course, here the Ukrainian, Kiev regime will have to decide on this issue — the issue of legitimizing the continuation of the term of office of the head of state, the head of the regime in this case," Peskov told reporters.
The statement of the election commission is out of the category of discussions, the official said, adding that Russia has repeatedly drawn attention to legal inconsistencies related to the terms of office of the head of Ukraine.
Russia would take an extremely negative view of the expansion of the escalation zone of the Iranian conflict to the Caspian region, Peskov said.
"[Russia] would take it extremely negatively," Peskov told reporters when asked how Russia would react to the escalation of the conflict in the Caspian region.
Before the first strike, Iran actually confirmed its readiness for peace talks and remained open to their continuation, the official said, noting that negotiations between the United States and Iran were progressing quite successfully before the outbreak of hostilities.
"We record a whole set of contradictory statements from all sides. Some contradict others, and we do not really know how things stand there," Peskov added.
Moscow will be glad to see leaders of friendly countries at the celebrations on May 9, Peskov said.
"You know that traditionally we will be glad to see the widest circle of our friends from friendly countries in Moscow for the celebration on May 9," Peskov told reporters.
There is no final list of heads of state who will join the Victory Day parade on the Red Square in Moscow yet, Peskov added.