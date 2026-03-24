https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/kim-jong-un-officially-declares-south-korea-hostile-state-1123883912.html

Kim Jong Un Officially Declares South Korea Hostile State

Kim Jong Un Officially Declares South Korea Hostile State

Sputnik International

In his keynote speech at the first session of North Korea's 15th Supreme People's Assembly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un officially declared South Korea a hostile state.

2026-03-24T03:19+0000

2026-03-24T03:19+0000

2026-03-24T04:40+0000

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"We will especially regard South Korea as the most hostile state, completely rejecting and ignoring it with the clearest words and actions," Kim said, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Any encroachment by South Korea on North Korea will be followed by merciless retribution, he warned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/north-korea-test-fired-strategic-cruise-missiles-from-destroyer---state-media-1123804472.html

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