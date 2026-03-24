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Kim Jong Un Officially Declares South Korea Hostile State
Kim Jong Un Officially Declares South Korea Hostile State
Sputnik International
In his keynote speech at the first session of North Korea's 15th Supreme People's Assembly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un officially declared South Korea a hostile state.
2026-03-24T03:19+0000
2026-03-24T04:40+0000
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"We will especially regard South Korea as the most hostile state, completely rejecting and ignoring it with the clearest words and actions," Kim said, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Any encroachment by South Korea on North Korea will be followed by merciless retribution, he warned.
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inter-korea relations, kcna reports, kim jong un speech, north korea news
inter-korea relations, kcna reports, kim jong un speech, north korea news

Kim Jong Un Officially Declares South Korea Hostile State

03:19 GMT 24.03.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 24.03.2026)
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un. File photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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In his keynote speech at the first session of North Korea's 15th Supreme People's Assembly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un officially declared South Korea a hostile state.
"We will especially regard South Korea as the most hostile state, completely rejecting and ignoring it with the clearest words and actions," Kim said, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Any encroachment by South Korea on North Korea will be followed by merciless retribution, he warned.
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