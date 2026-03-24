https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/lukashenko-will-pay-official-visit-to-north-korea-from-march-25-26---office-1123884899.html

Lukashenko Will Pay Official Visit to North Korea From March 25-26 - Office

Lukashenko Will Pay Official Visit to North Korea From March 25-26 - Office

Sputnik International

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea from March 25-26, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T09:17+0000

2026-03-24T09:17+0000

2026-03-24T09:17+0000

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"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea on March 25-26 at the invitation of Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un," the office said in a statement. Lukashenko will discuss development of cooperation and promising projects with North Koeran leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Asian country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/belarusian-military-practicing-counter-drone-tactics-during-drills---defense-ministry-1123884688.html

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