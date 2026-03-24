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Lukashenko Will Pay Official Visit to North Korea From March 25-26 - Office
Lukashenko Will Pay Official Visit to North Korea From March 25-26 - Office
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea from March 25-26, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T09:17+0000
2026-03-24T09:17+0000
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"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea on March 25-26 at the invitation of Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un," the office said in a statement. Lukashenko will discuss development of cooperation and promising projects with North Koeran leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Asian country.
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Lukashenko Will Pay Official Visit to North Korea From March 25-26 - Office

09:17 GMT 24.03.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
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MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea from March 25-26, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea on March 25-26 at the invitation of Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un," the office said in a statement.
Lukashenko will discuss development of cooperation and promising projects with North Koeran leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Asian country.
Russian and Belarusian military personnel during the Zapad-2025 joint strategic military drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
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Belarusian Military Practicing Counter-Drone Tactics During Drills - Defense Ministry
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