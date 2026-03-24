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NATO Bombing Failed to Break Serbs, Who Will Never Give Up Kosovo - Serbian Minister
NATO Bombing Failed to Break Serbs, Who Will Never Give Up Kosovo - Serbian Minister
Sputnik International
NATO's 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia failed to break the Serbian people, who refuse to renounce Kosovo and Metohija and stand ready to respond to force with force, Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister without portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation, said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T16:24+0000
2026-03-24T16:24+0000
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"The NATO bombing, modern savagery and terrorism, hidden under a false mask of humanity, could not break us. We will never renounce Kosovo and Metohija, our holy land. We will always respond to the aggressor's attack with full force, with pride, as befits the preservation of dignity, identity and sovereignty," Popovic said. Tuesday's 27th anniversary observances opened with wreaths laid at the Tasmajdan Park monument to three-year-old Milica Rakic, depicting a girl and a black butterfly as a tribute to all child victims of the NATO strikes. "We were just children," reads the inscription on the stone butterfly wings. An evening state ceremony honoring the bombing's victims is planned in the southern city of Vranje. NATO's military operation against Yugoslavia was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council, based on Western countries' claims that the republic's authorities had allegedly carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy, and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/nato-war-on-yugoslavia-covered-up-atrocities-organ-trafficking-crimes---russian-mfa-1123884552.html
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NATO Bombing Failed to Break Serbs, Who Will Never Give Up Kosovo - Serbian Minister

16:24 GMT 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / STRДым над Нови-Садом после бомбардировки НАТО
Дым над Нови-Садом после бомбардировки НАТО - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / STR
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia failed to break the Serbian people, who refuse to renounce Kosovo and Metohija and stand ready to respond to force with force, Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister without portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation, said on Tuesday.
"The NATO bombing, modern savagery and terrorism, hidden under a false mask of humanity, could not break us. We will never renounce Kosovo and Metohija, our holy land. We will always respond to the aggressor's attack with full force, with pride, as befits the preservation of dignity, identity and sovereignty," Popovic said.

NATO launched bombing raids on Yugoslavia on March 24, 1999 amid the armed conflict between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and Serbian security forces. Three thousand cruise missiles were fired at the country from March 24 to June 10, 1999, and more than 80,000 tonnes of bombs were dropped on it. Over 2,500 Yugoslav citizens were killed.

Tuesday's 27th anniversary observances opened with wreaths laid at the Tasmajdan Park monument to three-year-old Milica Rakic, depicting a girl and a black butterfly as a tribute to all child victims of the NATO strikes. "We were just children," reads the inscription on the stone butterfly wings. An evening state ceremony honoring the bombing's victims is planned in the southern city of Vranje.
NATO's military operation against Yugoslavia was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council, based on Western countries' claims that the republic's authorities had allegedly carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy, and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there.
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