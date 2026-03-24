https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/nato-war-on-yugoslavia-covered-up-atrocities-organ-trafficking-crimes---russian-mfa-1123884552.html

NATO War on Yugoslavia Covered Up Atrocities, Organ Trafficking Crimes - Russian MFA

NATO War on Yugoslavia Covered Up Atrocities, Organ Trafficking Crimes - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

NATO's operation against Yugoslavia in 1999 served as a cover for crimes committed by Kosovo militants against the Serbian population, including abductions for the purpose of organ trafficking, and undermined the foundations of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T09:06+0000

2026-03-24T09:06+0000

2026-03-24T09:06+0000

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"Under the cover of NATO aggression, militants from the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army committed horrific atrocities, including the abduction of Serbs for the purpose of trafficking in human organs," the ministry added. The aggression against Yugoslavia was a tragedy for the Serbs and a devastating blow to the international legal system and the foundations of postwar security in Europe, the ministry said. NATO's military operation against Yugoslavia was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council based on Western countries' claims that the republic's authorities had allegedly carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/natos-encirclement-approach-targets-russia-beyond-western-flank---mfa-spokeswoman-1123844305.html

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