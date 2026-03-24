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NATO War on Yugoslavia Covered Up Atrocities, Organ Trafficking Crimes - Russian MFA
NATO War on Yugoslavia Covered Up Atrocities, Organ Trafficking Crimes - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
NATO's operation against Yugoslavia in 1999 served as a cover for crimes committed by Kosovo militants against the Serbian population, including abductions for the purpose of organ trafficking, and undermined the foundations of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Under the cover of NATO aggression, militants from the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army committed horrific atrocities, including the abduction of Serbs for the purpose of trafficking in human organs," the ministry added. The aggression against Yugoslavia was a tragedy for the Serbs and a devastating blow to the international legal system and the foundations of postwar security in Europe, the ministry said. NATO's military operation against Yugoslavia was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council based on Western countries' claims that the republic's authorities had allegedly carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there.
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NATO War on Yugoslavia Covered Up Atrocities, Organ Trafficking Crimes - Russian MFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's operation against Yugoslavia in 1999 served as a cover for crimes committed by Kosovo militants against the Serbian population, including abductions for the purpose of organ trafficking, and undermined the foundations of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Under the cover of NATO aggression, militants from the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army committed horrific atrocities, including the abduction of Serbs for the purpose of trafficking in human organs," the ministry added.
NATO launched bombing raids on Yugoslavia on March 24, 1999 amid the armed conflict between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and Serbian security forces. Three thousand cruise missiles were fired at the country, and more than 80,000 tonnes of bombs were dropped on it. Over 2,500 Yugoslav citizens were killed.
The aggression against Yugoslavia was a tragedy for the Serbs and a devastating blow to the international legal system and the foundations of postwar security in Europe, the ministry said.
"The question of the North Atlantic allies' responsibility for the damage they have caused to international relations and to the country itself remains unresolved," the ministry said.
NATO's military operation against Yugoslavia was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council based on Western countries' claims that the republic's authorities had allegedly carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there.