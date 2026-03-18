https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/natos-encirclement-approach-targets-russia-beyond-western-flank---mfa-spokeswoman-1123844305.html

NATO Pushes Encirclement Beyond Western Flank, Russian MFA Spox Warns

NATO Pushes Encirclement Beyond Western Flank, Russian MFA Spox Warns

Sputnik International

NATO's aggression against Russia has been expanding in recent years, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

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"NATO is an aggressive bloc, and its aggression is clearly targeted, first of all, against Russia. In recent years, we have noticed that these ambitions are expanding and are directed not only against Russia from the western flank, but also in the underbelly, and now in some kind of encircling strategy. Because we are talking about the southern part of Russia and the Far East," Zakharova told Sputnik radio. NATO seeks only one goal: to inflict strategic defeat on Russia, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/russia-warns-nato-military-preparations-in-scandinavia-threaten-national-security-1123631986.html

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nato’s encirclement, nato's aggression against russia, western flank, russian foreign ministry