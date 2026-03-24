https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/over-600-people-killed-in-tehran-as-result-of-attacks-by-us-israel---authorities-1123883760.html

Over 600 People Killed in Tehran as Result of Attacks by US, Israel - Authorities

Over 600 People Killed in Tehran as Result of Attacks by US, Israel - Authorities

Sputnik International

More than 600 people have died in Tehran since the start of the conflict with Israel and the United States, Mohammad Ismail Tavakkoli, head of the Tehran district's emergency services, said.

2026-03-24T03:59+0000

2026-03-24T03:59+0000

2026-03-24T04:37+0000

us-israel war on iran

tehran

middle east

israel

iran

us-iran relations

iran-israel row

the united nations (un)

ayatollah ali khamenei

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"During this period [since the start of the conflict], 636 people have been killed, and 6,848 have been injured to date," Tavakkoli was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency on Monday. He added that approximately 430 locations in Tehran were hit. On March 12, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that 1,348 civilians were killed and over 17,000 were injured as a result of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/defeat-in-the-making-what-lies-ahead-if-us-targets-irans-kharg-island-1123881858.html

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iran casualties, us-israeli strikes on tehran, iran-us war, israel-iran war