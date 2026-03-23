https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/defeat-in-the-making-what-lies-ahead-if-us-targets-irans-kharg-island-1123881858.html

Defeat in the Making? What Lies Ahead If US Targets Iran’s Kharg Island

Defeat in the Making? What Lies Ahead If US Targets Iran’s Kharg Island

Sputnik International

The reportedly considered US assault on Kharg island is a high-risk operation requiring a superior force that can take heavy casualties, otherwise, it might result in a clear US defeat,” says Mikael Valtersson.

2026-03-23T14:22+0000

2026-03-23T14:22+0000

2026-03-23T14:22+0000

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amphibious assault ship

strait of hormuz

military & intelligence

us armed forces

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The agression against Iran is the direct outcome of “major US intelligence and planning failures,” Mikael Valtersson notes. The Kharg island assault that is reportedly being considered is a “rushed attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.” Defenders' Edge & US VulnerabilitiesIran retains strong means to inflict damage on an attacking adversary, especially in the vulnerable final assault phase, the pundit points out. The loss of even a helicopter carrier (LPH) “would be a tremendous blow to the US image as an invincible military power, speculates the analyst. Limited Close Support & Strategic Risks US air power excels against large strategic targets but struggles to neutralize small, mobile Iranian units armed with anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles, explains Valtersson. Traditional helicopter close air support is too dangerous, while drones offer partial replacement but face range limits until a secure foothold exists.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html

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