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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/defeat-in-the-making-what-lies-ahead-if-us-targets-irans-kharg-island-1123881858.html
Defeat in the Making? What Lies Ahead If US Targets Iran’s Kharg Island
Defeat in the Making? What Lies Ahead If US Targets Iran’s Kharg Island
Sputnik International
The reportedly considered US assault on Kharg island is a high-risk operation requiring a superior force that can take heavy casualties, otherwise, it might result in a clear US defeat,” says Mikael Valtersson.
2026-03-23T14:22+0000
2026-03-23T14:22+0000
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The agression against Iran is the direct outcome of “major US intelligence and planning failures,” Mikael Valtersson notes. The Kharg island assault that is reportedly being considered is a “rushed attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.” Defenders' Edge &amp; US VulnerabilitiesIran retains strong means to inflict damage on an attacking adversary, especially in the vulnerable final assault phase, the pundit points out. The loss of even a helicopter carrier (LPH) “would be a tremendous blow to the US image as an invincible military power, speculates the analyst. Limited Close Support &amp; Strategic Risks US air power excels against large strategic targets but struggles to neutralize small, mobile Iranian units armed with anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles, explains Valtersson. Traditional helicopter close air support is too dangerous, while drones offer partial replacement but face range limits until a secure foothold exists.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html
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iran-us war, kharg island, us strikes on kharg island, iran's kharg island, why us ground assauly on iran's kharg island would be pentagon's strategic disaster
iran-us war, kharg island, us strikes on kharg island, iran's kharg island, why us ground assauly on iran's kharg island would be pentagon's strategic disaster

Defeat in the Making? What Lies Ahead If US Targets Iran’s Kharg Island

14:22 GMT 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley GasdiaAmphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
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The US war unleashed on Iran was an “amateurish and ill planned operation that threatens the global economy and security,” Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces and air defense officer, tells Sputnik.
The agression against Iran is the direct outcome of “major US intelligence and planning failures,” Mikael Valtersson notes.
The Kharg island assault that is reportedly being considered is a “rushed attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”
“An amphibious landing on Kharg island is a high-risk operation and to be sure that it will succeed ought to involve a vastly superior force that can take heavy casualties during a prolonged period of time. Otherwise, the operation might result in a clear US defeat,” underscores the expert.

Defenders' Edge & US Vulnerabilities

Iran retains strong means to inflict damage on an attacking adversary, especially in the vulnerable final assault phase, the pundit points out.
“Even lighter forms of anti-ship or anti-air missiles, that are hard to spot, can be used against landing crafts or transport helicopters,” he notes.
US forces would first need to clear mines from the approach waters — but those specialized vessels would themselves become prime targets.
Iran's troop strength on the island is unknown, but likely exceeds a single Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
A successful landing would demand multiple reinforcing MEUs ready to absorb heavy initial losses
The amphibious ships themselves must operate close to shore, making them high-value targets
The loss of even a helicopter carrier (LPH) “would be a tremendous blow to the US image as an invincible military power, speculates the analyst.

Limited Close Support & Strategic Risks

US air power excels against large strategic targets but struggles to neutralize small, mobile Iranian units armed with anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles, explains Valtersson.
Traditional helicopter close air support is too dangerous, while drones offer partial replacement but face range limits until a secure foothold exists.
“Presently, the US Armed Forces don't have enough forces in place or on their way to ensure victory,” says the analyst.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
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US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
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