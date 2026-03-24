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Russian Armed Forces Hit Transport and Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Hit Transport and Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have carried out a a massive retaliatory strike on Ukrainian enterprises producing various types of missiles and components, as well as military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the troop groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck Ukraine's transport infrastructure facilities, sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said in the statement.
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Armed Forces Hit Transport and Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have carried out a a massive retaliatory strike on Ukrainian transport facilities, enterprises producing various types of missiles and components, as well as military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the troop groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck Ukraine's transport infrastructure facilities, sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said in the statement.
Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
Up to 235 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 280 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 180 by the Yug battlegroup
, and over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup