https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/russian-armed-forces-hit-transport-and-infrastructure-facilities-of-ukraine-1123886573.html

Russian Armed Forces Hit Transport and Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine

Russian Armed Forces Hit Transport and Infrastructure Facilities of Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have carried out a a massive retaliatory strike on Ukrainian enterprises producing various types of missiles and components, as well as military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T11:17+0000

2026-03-24T11:17+0000

2026-03-24T11:17+0000

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russian defense ministry

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"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the troop groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck Ukraine's transport infrastructure facilities, sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said in the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-fuel-and-energy-facilities-1123880666.html

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