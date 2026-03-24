https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/trump-claims-us-talking-with-right-people-in-iran-says-iranians-want-deal-badly-1123890023.html

Trump Claims US Talking With 'Right People' in Iran, Says Iranians Want Deal 'Badly'

Trump Claims US Talking With 'Right People' in Iran, Says Iranians Want Deal 'Badly'

Sputnik International

The United States is having conversations with the "right people" in Iran, US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday, adding that Iranians are "badly" after a deal.

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"The [Iranian] leaders are all gone. Nobody knows who to talk to. But we're actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly ... and we'll see what happens," Trump said from the White House.Trump also mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are part of the American negotiating team with Iran.“We are in negotiations right now, they're doing it along with Marco, JD, we have a number of people doing it,” Trump said during a swearing in ceremony of Markwayne Mullin as the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).Trump further highlighted that Tehran has agreed it will never possess a nuclear weapon.Earlier this week, Trump announced that he is postponing strikes on Iranian power plants for at least five days, and claimed that negotiations to end the war are underway.

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