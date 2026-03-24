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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Trump Claims US Talking With 'Right People' in Iran, Says Iranians Want Deal 'Badly'
Trump Claims US Talking With 'Right People' in Iran, Says Iranians Want Deal 'Badly'
Sputnik International
The United States is having conversations with the "right people" in Iran, US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday, adding that Iranians are "badly" after a deal.
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"The [Iranian] leaders are all gone. Nobody knows who to talk to. But we're actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly ... and we'll see what happens," Trump said from the White House.Trump also mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are part of the American negotiating team with Iran.“We are in negotiations right now, they're doing it along with Marco, JD, we have a number of people doing it,” Trump said during a swearing in ceremony of Markwayne Mullin as the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).Trump further highlighted that Tehran has agreed it will never possess a nuclear weapon.Earlier this week, Trump announced that he is postponing strikes on Iranian power plants for at least five days, and claimed that negotiations to end the war are underway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-israeli-attack-on-iran-torpedoes-years-of-nuclear-diplomacy-efforts---russian-official-1123889199.html
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Trump Claims US Talking With 'Right People' in Iran, Says Iranians Want Deal 'Badly'

18:48 GMT 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is having conversations with the "right people" in Iran, US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday, adding that Iranians are "badly" after a deal.
"The [Iranian] leaders are all gone. Nobody knows who to talk to. But we're actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly ... and we'll see what happens," Trump said from the White House.
Trump also mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are part of the American negotiating team with Iran.
“We are in negotiations right now, they're doing it along with Marco, JD, we have a number of people doing it,” Trump said during a swearing in ceremony of Markwayne Mullin as the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Trump further highlighted that Tehran has agreed it will never possess a nuclear weapon.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official
16:53 GMT
Earlier this week, Trump announced that he is postponing strikes on Iranian power plants for at least five days, and claimed that negotiations to end the war are underway.
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