https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-israeli-attack-on-iran-torpedoes-years-of-nuclear-diplomacy-efforts---russian-official-1123889199.html

US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official

US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official

Sputnik International

The unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran has nullified years of efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T16:53+0000

2026-03-24T16:53+0000

2026-03-24T16:53+0000

us-israel war on iran

sergei shoigu

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strait of hormuz

russian security council

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"Our meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in the global military-political situation due to the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran," Shoigu said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Moscow. This attack has jeopardized not only Islam but the entire system of regional and international security, Shoigu added. At present, there are no visible prospects for ending the large-scale armed conflict in the region, the Russian official also said. There are no signs that the US and Israel intend to conclude their military adventure, he added. Vietnam, like other Southeast Asian states, has already felt the consequences of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in energy supplies, he added. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/white-house-says-situation-around-us-iran-talks-fluid-1123887961.html

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iran, us, israel, war, attack, nuclear program, diplomacy, shoigu, russian security council secretary