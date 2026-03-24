https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-israeli-attack-on-iran-torpedoes-years-of-nuclear-diplomacy-efforts---russian-official-1123889199.html
US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official
US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran has nullified years of efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T16:53+0000
2026-03-24T16:53+0000
2026-03-24T16:53+0000
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"Our meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in the global military-political situation due to the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran," Shoigu said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Moscow. This attack has jeopardized not only Islam but the entire system of regional and international security, Shoigu added. At present, there are no visible prospects for ending the large-scale armed conflict in the region, the Russian official also said. There are no signs that the US and Israel intend to conclude their military adventure, he added. Vietnam, like other Southeast Asian states, has already felt the consequences of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in energy supplies, he added. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/white-house-says-situation-around-us-iran-talks-fluid-1123887961.html
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US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran has nullified years of efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Our meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in the global military-political situation due to the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran," Shoigu said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Moscow.
This attack has jeopardized not only Islam but the entire system of regional and international security, Shoigu added.
"Years of efforts to resolve the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program have been reset to zero," he said.
At present, there are no visible prospects for ending the large-scale armed conflict in the region, the Russian official also said. There are no signs that the US and Israel intend to conclude their military adventure, he added.
"A protracted armed confrontation threatens regional and global trade routes, food security, energy markets, intensifies inflationary expectations and migration flows," Shoigu said.
Vietnam, like other Southeast Asian states, has already felt the consequences of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in energy supplies, he added.
"We are ready to work together with Vietnam and other countries of the Global South and East to overcome the consequences of this adventure, unleashed once again by Westerners to achieve their narrow selfish goals," the security council secretary added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.