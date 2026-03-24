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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/trump-modi-discuss-mideast-situation-keeping-strait-of-hormuz-open---ambassador-gor-1123887605.html
Trump, Modi Discuss MidEast Situation, Keeping Strait of Hormuz Open - Ambassador Gor
Trump, Modi Discuss MidEast Situation, Keeping Strait of Hormuz Open - Ambassador Gor
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.
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"President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," Gor wrote on X.
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us israel iran war, us india relations, strait of hormuz, trump modi talks on middle east

Trump, Modi Discuss MidEast Situation, Keeping Strait of Hormuz Open - Ambassador Gor

13:28 GMT 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Michael WykePresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Wyke
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.
"President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," Gor wrote on X.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
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Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Open to All But Not Enemies - Iranian Envoy
22 March, 07:35 GMT
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