https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/trump-modi-discuss-mideast-situation-keeping-strait-of-hormuz-open---ambassador-gor-1123887605.html

Trump, Modi Discuss MidEast Situation, Keeping Strait of Hormuz Open - Ambassador Gor

Trump, Modi Discuss MidEast Situation, Keeping Strait of Hormuz Open - Ambassador Gor

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

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"President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," Gor wrote on X.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/passage-through-strait-of-hormuz-open-to-all-but-not-enemies---iranian-envoy-1123875431.html

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