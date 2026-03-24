https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/two-thirds-of-britons-see-uk-as-unprepared-for-military-conflict---poll-1123886252.html

Two-Thirds of Britons See UK as Unprepared for Military Conflict - Poll

Two-Thirds of Britons See UK as Unprepared for Military Conflict - Poll

Sputnik International

Over two-thirds of UK residents view the country as unprepared for a military conflict, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a study from UK polling firm Public First.

2026-03-24T10:51+0000

2026-03-24T10:51+0000

2026-03-24T10:51+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

military & intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104440400_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d86d1f87bb74b522b83e08fdc3c27fae.jpg

Meanwhile, around 40% of respondents predict the UK will face war within five years, the broadcaster reported. Just 42% feel a personal duty to respond if attacked, while 57% named the United States among nations threatening the UK, the study found. Details on the poll's timing, sample size, and margin of error were not disclosed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-b-52-strategic-bomber-sends-distress-signal-over-uk--flightradar24-1123886150.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, army, military, poll, conflict, war, us