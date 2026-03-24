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US 82nd Airborne Division Ordered to Deploy to Middle East - Reports
US 82nd Airborne Division Ordered to Deploy to Middle East - Reports
Sputnik International
Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, and members of his headquarters staff have received orders to deploy to the Middle East, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T16:49+0000
2026-03-24T16:49+0000
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The Pentagon is considering sending the division to the region as part of a possible ground operation against Iran, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/irans-irgc-says-ready-to-attack-israeli-forces-in-gaza-1123887838.html
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us, middle east, israel, iran, 82nd airborne division, headquarters, deployment, order

US 82nd Airborne Division Ordered to Deploy to Middle East - Reports

16:49 GMT 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor CrulFILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor Crul
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, and members of his headquarters staff have received orders to deploy to the Middle East, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
The Pentagon is considering sending the division to the region as part of a possible ground operation against Iran, the report said.

On Friday, CBS News reported, citing informed sources, that the US Department of War had prepared detailed plans for the possible deployment of ground troops in Iran to provide the administration of US President Donald Trump with a full range of military scenarios amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
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