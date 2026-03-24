https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/white-house-says-situation-around-us-iran-talks-fluid-1123887961.html

White House Says Situation Around US-Iran Talks 'Fluid'

White House Says Situation Around US-Iran Talks 'Fluid'

Sputnik International

The situation around the US-Iran talks is "fluid," with no speculations about possible meetings as part of these arrangements advisable until an official announcement is made, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

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"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the United States will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," Leavitt told ABC News on Monday. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran had held very positive and productive talks over the past two days. He added that he had instructed the Pentagon to delay strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days. The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that the talks took place, saying it had only received messages expressing Washington's desire to engage in dialogue. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

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