https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/hormuz-strait-blockade-may-push-us-to-continue-license-on-russian-oil--investor-1123890744.html

Hormuz Strait Blockade May Push US to Continue License on Russian Oil – Investor

Hormuz Strait Blockade May Push US to Continue License on Russian Oil – Investor

Sputnik International

The blockade of the Hormuz Strait may push the United States to continue its license-easing sanction regime against Russian oil, Director of the Navigator Principal Investors company Kyle Shostak told Sputnik.

2026-03-25T07:20+0000

2026-03-25T07:20+0000

2026-03-25T07:20+0000

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The United States has authorized the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of March 12 through April 11, according to a general license from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued earlier in March. He expressed confidence that a much bigger volume of Russian oil would be subject to relief in this case. However, the expert emphasized that the license would not be granted if the Middle East conflict is largely over in less than a month. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iran-will-completely-close-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-attacks-energy-facilities---headquarters-1123878114.html

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hormuz strait blockade, license on russian oil, sanction regime against russian oil, united states to continue its license-easing sanction regime