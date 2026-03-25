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Hungary Stops Gas Supplies to Ukraine Until Druzhba Oil Transit Resumes - PM Orban
Hungary Stops Gas Supplies to Ukraine Until Druzhba Oil Transit Resumes - PM Orban
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is stopping gas supplies to Ukraine until oil transit from Russia via Druzhba is resumed, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said... 25.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-25T09:25+0000
2026-03-25T09:31+0000
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"In order to break the oil blockade and ensure Hungary's energy supply, new measures are needed now. Therefore, we will gradually stop supplying gas from Hungary to Ukraine, and we will store the remaining volume of gas inside the country. Until Ukraine supplies oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary," Orban said in a video message posted on social media.In 2025, Hungary accounted for 45% of Ukraine’s gas imports. By February 2026, Hungarian electricity made up as much as 50% of Ukraine’s imports. This is not just “threats” — it is real leverage capable of causing a serious shortfall in Ukraine’s energy system.Ukraine halted the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline through its territory to Slovakia and Hungary on January 27, citing damage. Hungary stopped diesel supplies to Ukraine and then blocked a €90 billion EU loan to Kiev and the 20th sanctions package until Russian oil transit resumes — in response to what it calls blackmail by the Kiev regime, which for political reasons is not restoring Druzhba flows.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html
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Hungary Stops Gas Supplies to Ukraine Until Druzhba Oil Transit Resumes - PM Orban

09:25 GMT 25.03.2026 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 25.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an annual international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an annual international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is stopping gas supplies to Ukraine until oil transit from Russia via Druzhba is resumed, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
"In order to break the oil blockade and ensure Hungary's energy supply, new measures are needed now. Therefore, we will gradually stop supplying gas from Hungary to Ukraine, and we will store the remaining volume of gas inside the country. Until Ukraine supplies oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary," Orban said in a video message posted on social media.
In 2025, Hungary accounted for 45% of Ukraine’s gas imports. By February 2026, Hungarian electricity made up as much as 50% of Ukraine’s imports. This is not just “threats” — it is real leverage capable of causing a serious shortfall in Ukraine’s energy system.
The logo of the Druzhba oil pipeline outside the town of Mozyr, Gomel Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
World
Hungary to Stop Vital Supplies for Ukraine Unless Druzhba Oil Transit Revived - Orban
6 March, 07:30 GMT
Ukraine halted the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline through its territory to Slovakia and Hungary on January 27, citing damage. Hungary stopped diesel supplies to Ukraine and then blocked a €90 billion EU loan to Kiev and the 20th sanctions package until Russian oil transit resumes — in response to what it calls blackmail by the Kiev regime, which for political reasons is not restoring Druzhba flows.
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