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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-informs-iaea-of-new-strike-near-bushehr-npp---agency-1123890320.html
Iran Informs IAEA of New Strike Near Bushehr NPP - Agency
Iran Informs IAEA of New Strike Near Bushehr NPP - Agency
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it had been informed by Iran of a new strike near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
2026-03-25T03:39+0000
2026-03-25T04:45+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reported another missile strike near the plant, adding that there were no casualties or damage. "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal. IAEA [Director General Rafael Grossi] reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the IAEA said on X.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/iaea-upholds-iran-us-negotiations-to-avoid-use-of-force--director-general-1123661514.html
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Iran Informs IAEA of New Strike Near Bushehr NPP - Agency

03:39 GMT 25.03.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 25.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday that it had been informed by Iran of a new strike near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reported another missile strike near the plant, adding that there were no casualties or damage.
"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal. IAEA [Director General Rafael Grossi] reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the IAEA said on X.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2026
World
IAEA Upholds Iran-US Negotiations to Avoid Use of Force – Director General
19 February, 17:01 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
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