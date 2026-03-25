https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-wants-to-see-jd-vance-as-us-negotiator-instead-of-witkoff-kushner---reports-1123890436.html

Iran Wants to See JD Vance as US Negotiator Instead of Witkoff, Kushner - Reports

Iran Wants to See JD Vance as US Negotiator Instead of Witkoff, Kushner - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran allegedly told the United States that it does not want to work with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, preferring to hold talks with Vice President JD Vance, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing sources.

2026-03-25T03:57+0000

2026-03-25T03:57+0000

2026-03-25T04:26+0000

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According to CNN, Iran expressed mistrust of Witkoff and Kushner over the failure of previous contacts before the start of the US-Israeli military operation. Vance, in turn, is reportedly viewed by Iran as a politician who is interested in reaching a ceasefire. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran had held very positive and productive talks over the past two days. He added he had instructed the Pentagon to delay strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days. The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that the talks took place, saying it had only received messages expressing Washington's desire to engage in dialogue.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/trump-claims-us-talking-with-right-people-in-iran-says-iranians-want-deal-badly-1123890023.html

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us-iran talks, iran-us talks, us-iran war, steve witkoff iran talks, jd vance on iran