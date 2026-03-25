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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-wants-to-see-jd-vance-as-us-negotiator-instead-of-witkoff-kushner---reports-1123890436.html
Iran Wants to See JD Vance as US Negotiator Instead of Witkoff, Kushner - Reports
Iran Wants to See JD Vance as US Negotiator Instead of Witkoff, Kushner - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran allegedly told the United States that it does not want to work with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, preferring to hold talks with Vice President JD Vance, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing sources.
2026-03-25T03:57+0000
2026-03-25T04:26+0000
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According to CNN, Iran expressed mistrust of Witkoff and Kushner over the failure of previous contacts before the start of the US-Israeli military operation. Vance, in turn, is reportedly viewed by Iran as a politician who is interested in reaching a ceasefire. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran had held very positive and productive talks over the past two days. He added he had instructed the Pentagon to delay strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days. The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that the talks took place, saying it had only received messages expressing Washington's desire to engage in dialogue.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/trump-claims-us-talking-with-right-people-in-iran-says-iranians-want-deal-badly-1123890023.html
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Iran Wants to See JD Vance as US Negotiator Instead of Witkoff, Kushner - Reports

03:57 GMT 25.03.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 25.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Alexander DragoVice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
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Iran allegedly told the United States that it does not want to work with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, preferring to hold talks with Vice President JD Vance, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing sources.
According to CNN, Iran expressed mistrust of Witkoff and Kushner over the failure of previous contacts before the start of the US-Israeli military operation. Vance, in turn, is reportedly viewed by Iran as a politician who is interested in reaching a ceasefire.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran had held very positive and productive talks over the past two days. He added he had instructed the Pentagon to delay strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that the talks took place, saying it had only received messages expressing Washington's desire to engage in dialogue.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims US Talking With 'Right People' in Iran, Says Iranians Want Deal 'Badly'
Yesterday, 18:48 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
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