https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/kim-jong-un-thanks-putin-for-his-congratulations-on-kims-reelection-as-dprk-chairman-1123890213.html
Kim Jong Un Thanks Putin for His Congratulations on Kim’s Reelection as DPRK Chairman
Kim Jong Un Thanks Putin for His Congratulations on Kim’s Reelection as DPRK Chairman
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for being the first to send warm and sincere congratulations on his reelection as President of State Affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
2026-03-25T03:17+0000
2026-03-25T03:17+0000
2026-03-25T04:16+0000
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korean central news agency (kcna)
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Kim Jong Un also expressed confidence that the strong relationship and trust he has established with Putin guarantee the longevity and continued focus of relations between the two countries. North Korea and Russia are closely cooperating to protect the sovereignty of their countries and promote the well-being of their peoples through firm mutual support and assistance in an allied manner, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html
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russia-dprk, north korea-russia, kim-putin relations, putin-kim jong un relations,
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Kim Jong Un Thanks Putin for His Congratulations on Kim’s Reelection as DPRK Chairman
03:17 GMT 25.03.2026 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 25.03.2026)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for being the first to send warm and sincere congratulations on his reelection as President of State Affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
Kim Jong Un also expressed confidence that the strong relationship and trust he has established with Putin guarantee the longevity and continued focus of relations between the two countries.
North Korea and Russia are closely cooperating to protect the sovereignty of their countries and promote the well-being of their peoples through firm mutual support and assistance in an allied manner, the report added.