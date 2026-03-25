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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/kim-jong-un-thanks-putin-for-his-congratulations-on-kims-reelection-as-dprk-chairman-1123890213.html
Kim Jong Un Thanks Putin for His Congratulations on Kim’s Reelection as DPRK Chairman
Kim Jong Un Thanks Putin for His Congratulations on Kim’s Reelection as DPRK Chairman
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for being the first to send warm and sincere congratulations on his reelection as President of State Affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
2026-03-25T03:17+0000
2026-03-25T04:16+0000
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Kim Jong Un also expressed confidence that the strong relationship and trust he has established with Putin guarantee the longevity and continued focus of relations between the two countries. North Korea and Russia are closely cooperating to protect the sovereignty of their countries and promote the well-being of their peoples through firm mutual support and assistance in an allied manner, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html
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Kim Jong Un Thanks Putin for His Congratulations on Kim’s Reelection as DPRK Chairman

03:17 GMT 25.03.2026 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 25.03.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL/ Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for being the first to send warm and sincere congratulations on his reelection as President of State Affairs, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
Kim Jong Un also expressed confidence that the strong relationship and trust he has established with Putin guarantee the longevity and continued focus of relations between the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
World
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea
23 March, 08:32 GMT
North Korea and Russia are closely cooperating to protect the sovereignty of their countries and promote the well-being of their peoples through firm mutual support and assistance in an allied manner, the report added.
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