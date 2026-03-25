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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Speaker Johnson Says US Likely Ending Operation Against Iran Shortly, On Schedule
Speaker Johnson Says US Likely Ending Operation Against Iran Shortly, On Schedule
Sputnik International
The United States Armed Forces is likely going to end Operation Epic Fury against Iran shortly and on schedule, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T16:36+0000
2026-03-25T16:36+0000
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"I think we are wrapping up Operation Epic Fury. That's what I think. And I think it will be done in short order and that it will be right on schedule," Johnson told reporters. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks over the weekend, and postponed US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Trump also expressed hope that progress will be achieved within five days. The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed reports about direct talks being conducted. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-rejected-us-proposals-to-end-conflict-sets-its-own-conditions-for-this---reports-1123893679.html
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united states armed forces, end operation epic fury against iran, speaker johnson
united states armed forces, end operation epic fury against iran, speaker johnson

Speaker Johnson Says US Likely Ending Operation Against Iran Shortly, On Schedule

16:36 GMT 25.03.2026
© Photo : US Central Command/APThis image from video provided by US Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026.
This image from video provided by US Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© Photo : US Central Command/AP
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States Armed Forces is likely going to end Operation Epic Fury against Iran shortly and on schedule, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.
"I think we are wrapping up Operation Epic Fury. That's what I think. And I think it will be done in short order and that it will be right on schedule," Johnson told reporters.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks over the weekend, and postponed US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Trump also expressed hope that progress will be achieved within five days. The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed reports about direct talks being conducted.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports
14:28 GMT
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