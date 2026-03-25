https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/speaker-johnson-says-us-likely-ending-operation-against-iran-shortly-on-schedule-1123894193.html

Speaker Johnson Says US Likely Ending Operation Against Iran Shortly, On Schedule

Speaker Johnson Says US Likely Ending Operation Against Iran Shortly, On Schedule

Sputnik International

The United States Armed Forces is likely going to end Operation Epic Fury against Iran shortly and on schedule, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.

2026-03-25T16:36+0000

2026-03-25T16:36+0000

2026-03-25T16:36+0000

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"I think we are wrapping up Operation Epic Fury. That's what I think. And I think it will be done in short order and that it will be right on schedule," Johnson told reporters. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks over the weekend, and postponed US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. Trump also expressed hope that progress will be achieved within five days. The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed reports about direct talks being conducted. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-rejected-us-proposals-to-end-conflict-sets-its-own-conditions-for-this---reports-1123893679.html

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united states armed forces, end operation epic fury against iran, speaker johnson