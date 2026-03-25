https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-rejected-us-proposals-to-end-conflict-sets-its-own-conditions-for-this---reports-1123893679.html

Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports

Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran rejected the US proposal to end the conflict and set its own conditions, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

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2026-03-25T14:28+0000

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Iran rejected the US proposal and set five conditions for ending the conflict, the report said, adding that Tehran insisted that the conflict be ended on its terms, including a timeframe. Iran demands the United States stop its aggression, guarantee that war will not be repeated, pay an established amount of compensation, and recognize Tehran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-foreign-ministry-blames-us-israel-for-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-in-letter-to-imo-1123892833.html

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iran rejected the us proposal, end the conflict, own conditions