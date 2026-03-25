https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-rejected-us-proposals-to-end-conflict-sets-its-own-conditions-for-this---reports-1123893679.html
Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports
Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran rejected the US proposal to end the conflict and set its own conditions, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
2026-03-25T14:28+0000
2026-03-25T14:28+0000
2026-03-25T14:28+0000
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Iran rejected the US proposal and set five conditions for ending the conflict, the report said, adding that Tehran insisted that the conflict be ended on its terms, including a timeframe. Iran demands the United States stop its aggression, guarantee that war will not be repeated, pay an established amount of compensation, and recognize Tehran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-foreign-ministry-blames-us-israel-for-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-in-letter-to-imo-1123892833.html
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iran rejected the us proposal, end the conflict, own conditions
iran rejected the us proposal, end the conflict, own conditions
Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran rejected the US proposal to end the conflict and set its own conditions, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
Iran rejected the US proposal and set five conditions for ending the conflict, the report said, adding that Tehran insisted that the conflict be ended on its terms, including a timeframe.
Iran demands the United States
stop its aggression, guarantee that war will not be repeated, pay an established amount of compensation, and recognize Tehran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.