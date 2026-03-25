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Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports
Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran rejected the US proposal to end the conflict and set its own conditions, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
2026-03-25T14:28+0000
2026-03-25T14:28+0000
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Iran rejected the US proposal and set five conditions for ending the conflict, the report said, adding that Tehran insisted that the conflict be ended on its terms, including a timeframe. Iran demands the United States stop its aggression, guarantee that war will not be repeated, pay an established amount of compensation, and recognize Tehran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-foreign-ministry-blames-us-israel-for-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-in-letter-to-imo-1123892833.html
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iran rejected the us proposal, end the conflict, own conditions
iran rejected the us proposal, end the conflict, own conditions

Iran Rejected US Proposals to End Conflict, Sets Its Own Conditions for This - Reports

14:28 GMT 25.03.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Iranian flag
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg /
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran rejected the US proposal to end the conflict and set its own conditions, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
Iran rejected the US proposal and set five conditions for ending the conflict, the report said, adding that Tehran insisted that the conflict be ended on its terms, including a timeframe.
Iran demands the United States stop its aggression, guarantee that war will not be repeated, pay an established amount of compensation, and recognize Tehran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's Foreign Ministry Blames US, Israel for Strait of Hormuz Disruption in Letter to IMO
12:57 GMT
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