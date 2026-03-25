https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/us-israel-preparing-for-another-2-3-weeks-of-conflict-with-iran---reports-1123892975.html

US, Israel Preparing for Another 2-3 Weeks of Conflict With Iran - Reports

US, Israel Preparing for Another 2-3 Weeks of Conflict With Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States and Israel believe that the armed conflict with Iran could continue for another two to three weeks, even if formal negotiations between the parties begin, news portal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US and Israeli officials.

2026-03-25T13:04+0000

2026-03-25T13:04+0000

2026-03-25T13:04+0000

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US President Donald Trump reserves the options for both diplomacy and further military escalation to make decisions based on the developments, media reported. On Tuesday, Trump instructed US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to maintain military pressure on Iran, according to the report. Efforts to start talks have not yet resulted in any changes to the orders that the Pentagon has issued to US Central Command regarding military operations and planning, the report said. Additional reinforcements, including several fighter squadrons and thousands of troops, are expected to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days and weeks, Axios reported. The contingent includes two Marine expeditionary units and the command element of the 82nd Airborne Division with an infantry brigade of several thousand personnel, the news outlet reported. A White House representative told Axios that a ground operation remains one of the possible options, although Trump has not yet made a final decision. Meanwhile, Iran has already received a 15‑point US plan to resolve the Middle East conflict through intermediaries, according to the report. Washington wants to discuss it as a single package, which includes its conditions to end the war and ease sanctions on Iran, Axios said. Inreturn, the US wants Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz and provide security guarantees regarding its nuclear and missile programs, as well as to cease its support for allied armed groups in the Middle East, the report said. On Monday, Washington said it had held productive talks with Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the direct dialogue, but said that Tehran had received messages through intermediaries about Washington’s desire to begin discussions on ending the conflict. Earlier in the day, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that negotiations between the United States and Iran could take place in Islamabad over the weekend.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-not-holding-talks-with-us--foreign-ministry-1123890885.html

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us, israel preparing, conflict with iran, negotiations between the parties, armed conflict