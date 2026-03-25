https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-not-holding-talks-with-us--foreign-ministry-1123890885.html
Iran Not Holding Talks With US – Foreign Ministry
Iran Not Holding Talks With US – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran is not engaged in negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated.
2026-03-25T07:56+0000
2026-03-25T07:56+0000
2026-03-25T07:56+0000
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“There are no negotiations between Iran and the United States, just as there have been none over the past 25 days since the start of the illegal war against Iran,” Baqaei said, as quoted by India Today.The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Iran’s past experience with negotiations with the US has been “catastrophic.”Iran continues to carry out strikes on US military facilities in the Middle East and on Israeli territory in response to attacks by the United States and Israel. On the first day of the conflict, February 28, a girls’ school in southern Iran was hit, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. The total number of civilian casualties has exceeded 1,300, with more than 20,000 people injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-30bln---reports-1123890612.html
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iranian foreign ministry spokesman esmaeil baqaei, iran not engaged in talks with us , negotiations with the united states
iranian foreign ministry spokesman esmaeil baqaei, iran not engaged in talks with us , negotiations with the united states
Iran Not Holding Talks With US – Foreign Ministry
Iran is not engaged in negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated.
“There are no negotiations between Iran and the United States, just as there have been none over the past 25 days since the start of the illegal war against Iran,” Baqaei said, as quoted by India Today.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Iran’s past experience with negotiations with the US has been “catastrophic.”
Iran continues to carry out strikes on US military facilities in the Middle East and on Israeli territory in response to attacks
by the United States and Israel. On the first day of the conflict, February 28, a girls’ school in southern Iran was hit, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. The total number of civilian casualties has exceeded 1,300, with more than 20,000 people injured.