US to Strike Iran 'Harder Than Ever' if Peace Talks Fall Through - White House
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonReporters raise their hands to ask questions as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is very close to reaching all "core objectives" it set under Operation Epic Fury, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Wednesday.
"Our military efforts grow more successful with each passing day, steadily degrading Iran's ability to terrorize merchant ships. For all of these reasons, we are very close to meeting the core objectives of Operation Epic Fury and this military mission continues unabated," Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing.
"I don't have a specific timeline for you today, but it's obviously something the administration is working towards as quickly as we can," Leavitt said when asked about a time frame for oil tankers to start "freely" navigating the Strait.
Claiming that talks are ongoing and have been "productive," and that Trump's "preference is always peace," Leavitt warned that "if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily...President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before."
Leavitt said media reports on a 15-point plan aimed at resolving the conflict contains "a lot of misinformation," and emphasized that Vice President JD Vance "has been by the president's side every step of the way," on Iran. "Any reporting otherwise is just completely false, she said.