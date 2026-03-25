https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/us-to-strike-iran-harder-than-ever-if-peace-talks-fall-through---white-house-1123894503.html

US to Strike Iran 'Harder Than Ever' if Peace Talks Fall Through - White House

US to Strike Iran 'Harder Than Ever' if Peace Talks Fall Through - White House

Sputnik International

The United States is very close to reaching all "core objectives" it set under Operation Epic Fury, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Wednesday.

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"I don't have a specific timeline for you today, but it's obviously something the administration is working towards as quickly as we can," Leavitt said when asked about a time frame for oil tankers to start "freely" navigating the Strait.Leavitt said media reports on a 15-point plan aimed at resolving the conflict contains "a lot of misinformation," and emphasized that Vice President JD Vance "has been by the president's side every step of the way," on Iran. "Any reporting otherwise is just completely false, she said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/speaker-johnson-says-us-likely-ending-operation-against-iran-shortly-on-schedule-1123894193.html

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what will happen if talks with iran fall through, will us continue the war