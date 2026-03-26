https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/betting-on-peace-pakistans-bold-bid-to-become-negotiating-stage-for-us-iran-dialogue-1123897763.html

Betting on Peace: Pakistan's Bold Bid to Become Negotiating Stage for US-Iran Dialogue

Betting on Peace: Pakistan's Bold Bid to Become Negotiating Stage for US-Iran Dialogue

Sputnik International

Dr. Maria Sultan, an adviser to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense, explained in an interview with Sputnik why Pakistan possesses a unique set of characteristics that enable it to serve as an effective mediator.

2026-03-26T10:51+0000

2026-03-26T10:51+0000

2026-03-26T10:51+0000

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islamabad

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diplomacy

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Dr. Maria Sultan, an adviser to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense, explained in an interview with Sputnik why Pakistan possesses a unique set of characteristics that enable it to serve as an effective mediator.At the Crossroads of Civilizations and Maritime RoutesPakistan's key advantage lies in its geographic location. Situated at the intersection of multiple regions, the country commands strategic points along the Indian Ocean.Independent Diplomacy: Pakistan’s Art of BalanceDr. Sultan emphasizes that, unlike many countries in the region, Pakistan has a proven history of multi-vector diplomacy—a track record that enables it to position itself as an honest broker rather than a tool of any single power's interests.To support this argument, the expert highlights several historical facts:Neutrality in Conflicts: Pakistan maintained a neutral stance during the Iran-Iraq war, establishing a foundation of trust with Tehran.Nuclear Factor Serves as Security GuaranteeAmong the strongest arguments for holding negotiations in Islamabad is Pakistan's status as a nuclear power.As Dr. Sultan notes, statements about potential military scenarios regarding the Iranian leadership have repeatedly emerged from Washington. Holding negotiations in a country with significant military capabilities and a nuclear deterrent creates a so-called "safe zone." In such an environment, both sides feel protected from sudden escalation, reducing the risk of spontaneous military action during the diplomatic process.The Cost of Escalation: Risk of Returning to the 'Dark Ages'Assessing current risks, Dr. Sultan emphasizes that the stakes in the current conflict are unprecedentedly high.The expert added that further escalation, including a potential nuclear scenario, would be catastrophic for all parties involved, including Israel.Islamabad: The Best Bet for PeaceIn conclusion, Dr. Maria Sultan stressed that Pakistan's offer is not just a diplomatic gesture, but a well-considered strategy based on the country's real potential.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/middle-east-conflict-could-lead-to-1970s-energy-crisis-20--1123891546.html

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Why Pakistan can mediate US–Iran talks? Dr. Maria Sultan explains Sputnik International Why Pakistan can mediate US–Iran talks? Dr. Maria Sultan explains 2026-03-26T10:51+0000 true PT1M58S

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