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Betting on Peace: Pakistan's Bold Bid to Become Negotiating Stage for US-Iran Dialogue
Betting on Peace: Pakistan's Bold Bid to Become Negotiating Stage for US-Iran Dialogue
Sputnik International
Dr. Maria Sultan, an adviser to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense, explained in an interview with Sputnik why Pakistan possesses a unique set of characteristics that enable it to serve as an effective mediator.
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Dr. Maria Sultan, an adviser to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense, explained in an interview with Sputnik why Pakistan possesses a unique set of characteristics that enable it to serve as an effective mediator.At the Crossroads of Civilizations and Maritime RoutesPakistan's key advantage lies in its geographic location. Situated at the intersection of multiple regions, the country commands strategic points along the Indian Ocean.Independent Diplomacy: Pakistan’s Art of BalanceDr. Sultan emphasizes that, unlike many countries in the region, Pakistan has a proven history of multi-vector diplomacy—a track record that enables it to position itself as an honest broker rather than a tool of any single power's interests.To support this argument, the expert highlights several historical facts:Neutrality in Conflicts: Pakistan maintained a neutral stance during the Iran-Iraq war, establishing a foundation of trust with Tehran.Nuclear Factor Serves as Security GuaranteeAmong the strongest arguments for holding negotiations in Islamabad is Pakistan's status as a nuclear power.As Dr. Sultan notes, statements about potential military scenarios regarding the Iranian leadership have repeatedly emerged from Washington. Holding negotiations in a country with significant military capabilities and a nuclear deterrent creates a so-called "safe zone." In such an environment, both sides feel protected from sudden escalation, reducing the risk of spontaneous military action during the diplomatic process.The Cost of Escalation: Risk of Returning to the 'Dark Ages'Assessing current risks, Dr. Sultan emphasizes that the stakes in the current conflict are unprecedentedly high.The expert added that further escalation, including a potential nuclear scenario, would be catastrophic for all parties involved, including Israel.Islamabad: The Best Bet for PeaceIn conclusion, Dr. Maria Sultan stressed that Pakistan's offer is not just a diplomatic gesture, but a well-considered strategy based on the country's real potential.
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Why Pakistan can mediate US–Iran talks? Dr. Maria Sultan explains
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Why Pakistan can mediate US–Iran talks? Dr. Maria Sultan explains
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pakistan mediation, us iran negotiations, iran us conflict diplomacy, shehbaz sharif mediation proposal, pakistan neutral platform talks, gwadar strategic importance, strait of hormuz security, middle east escalation risks, nuclear deterrence pakistan, maria sultan analysis, pakistan foreign policy balance, iran diplomacy options, us iran tensions, regional security middle east, geopolitical mediation pakistan
Betting on Peace: Pakistan's Bold Bid to Become Negotiating Stage for US-Iran Dialogue
Amid rising Middle East tensions, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif has offered Islamabad as a neutral venue for US–Iran talks, a move experts say reflects strategic positioning rather than a simple diplomatic gesture.
Dr. Maria Sultan, an adviser to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense, explained in an interview with Sputnik why Pakistan possesses a unique set of characteristics that enable it to serve as an effective mediator.
At the Crossroads of Civilizations and Maritime Routes
Pakistan's key advantage lies in its geographic location. Situated at the intersection of multiple regions, the country commands strategic points along the Indian Ocean.
Strategic Gwadar:
With the deep-sea port of Gwadar and its proximity to global maritime trade routes, Pakistan wields inevitable influence over regional security.
Logistics Hub:
The country's location allows it to act as a bridge between the energy resources of the Middle East and the growing economies of Asia.
Independent Diplomacy: Pakistan’s Art of Balance
Dr. Sultan emphasizes that, unlike many countries in the region, Pakistan has a proven history of multi-vector diplomacy—a track record that enables it to position itself as an honest broker rather than a tool of any single power's interests.
To support this argument, the expert highlights several historical facts:
Neutrality in Conflicts: Pakistan maintained a neutral stance during the Iran-Iraq war, establishing a foundation of trust with Tehran.
Multi-Vector Ties:
Islamabad maintains strong strategic relationships with Saudi Arabia, while simultaneously developing partnerships with China and Russia, as well as maintaining working contacts with Washington.
No Proxy Status:
Such a multi-polar approach allows Pakistan to act as an independent player capable of speaking to both sides in a language they understand.
Nuclear Factor Serves as Security Guarantee
Among the strongest arguments for holding negotiations in Islamabad is Pakistan's status as a nuclear power.
As Dr. Sultan notes, statements about potential military scenarios regarding the Iranian leadership have repeatedly emerged from Washington. Holding negotiations in a country with significant military capabilities and a nuclear deterrent creates a so-called "safe zone." In such an environment, both sides feel protected from sudden escalation, reducing the risk of spontaneous military action during the diplomatic process.
The Cost of Escalation: Risk of Returning to the 'Dark Ages'
Assessing current risks, Dr. Sultan emphasizes that the stakes in the current conflict are unprecedentedly high.
"Of course, there is no trust between the parties, but the stakes are extremely high," the Defense Ministry advisor stated. "The reality is that if Iran actually goes ahead and takes away the desalination plants or the power plants in the Middle East, we will be talking about the Middle East, which would probably go back into the Dark Ages."
The expert added that further escalation, including a potential nuclear scenario, would be catastrophic for all parties involved, including Israel.
Islamabad: The Best Bet for Peace
In conclusion, Dr. Maria Sultan stressed that Pakistan's offer is not just a diplomatic gesture, but a well-considered strategy based on the country's real potential.
"So, at this moment Islamabad is the best bet, which is significantly strong enough to not only have a regional impact in terms of future security, [and the] economic and defense equation in this region, but also a country which understands the global intricacies of actually giving peace a chance," the expert concluded.