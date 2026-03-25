International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/middle-east-conflict-could-lead-to-1970s-energy-crisis-20--1123891546.html
Middle East Conflict Could Lead to 1970s Energy Crisis 2.0
Middle East Conflict Could Lead to 1970s Energy Crisis 2.0
Sputnik International
In October 1973, a crisis unfolded when Arab countries halted oil supplies to nations supporting Israel during its conflict with Syria and Egypt. The current conflict looks to surpass this market disruption.
2026-03-25T09:10+0000
2026-03-25T09:10+0000
world
israel
syria
egypt
oil
oil exports
oil field
oil supplies
oil production
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123800536_0:1:1518:855_1920x0_80_0_0_c596562610266c6cb53df1f697ea80d6.jpg
"But the market, without even realizing it... has been intuitively expecting such a scenario," expert at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Nezhdanov tells Sputnik.If the current conflict escalates further, it could not only disrupt supply chains but also drive rapid adoption of energy efficiency measures as a direct response to instability. China may become a mediator in the conflict, leveraging its ties with both Iran and Arab states, although US interests could complicate such a role, Nezhdanov concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/hormuz-strait-blockade-may-push-us-to-continue-license-on-russian-oil--investor-1123890744.html
israel
syria
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123800536_190:0:1330:855_1920x0_80_0_0_b404a75d091d8600fc56eb2dc00068ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east conflict, arab countries halted oil supplies, conflict with syria and egypt
middle east conflict, arab countries halted oil supplies, conflict with syria and egypt

Middle East Conflict Could Lead to 1970s Energy Crisis 2.0

09:10 GMT 25.03.2026
© SputnikBlack smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot
Black smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
In October 1973, a crisis unfolded when Arab countries halted oil supplies to nations supporting Israel during its conflict with Syria and Egypt. The current conflict looks to surpass this market disruption.
"But the market, without even realizing it... has been intuitively expecting such a scenario," expert at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Nezhdanov tells Sputnik.
If the current conflict escalates further, it could not only disrupt supply chains but also drive rapid adoption of energy efficiency measures as a direct response to instability. China may become a mediator in the conflict, leveraging its ties with both Iran and Arab states, although US interests could complicate such a role, Nezhdanov concludes.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
World
Hormuz Strait Blockade May Push US to Continue License on Russian Oil – Investor
07:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала