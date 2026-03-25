https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/middle-east-conflict-could-lead-to-1970s-energy-crisis-20--1123891546.html
Middle East Conflict Could Lead to 1970s Energy Crisis 2.0
Middle East Conflict Could Lead to 1970s Energy Crisis 2.0
Sputnik International
In October 1973, a crisis unfolded when Arab countries halted oil supplies to nations supporting Israel during its conflict with Syria and Egypt. The current conflict looks to surpass this market disruption.
2026-03-25T09:10+0000
2026-03-25T09:10+0000
2026-03-25T09:10+0000
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"But the market, without even realizing it... has been intuitively expecting such a scenario," expert at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Nezhdanov tells Sputnik.If the current conflict escalates further, it could not only disrupt supply chains but also drive rapid adoption of energy efficiency measures as a direct response to instability. China may become a mediator in the conflict, leveraging its ties with both Iran and Arab states, although US interests could complicate such a role, Nezhdanov concludes.
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middle east conflict, arab countries halted oil supplies, conflict with syria and egypt
middle east conflict, arab countries halted oil supplies, conflict with syria and egypt
Middle East Conflict Could Lead to 1970s Energy Crisis 2.0
In October 1973, a crisis unfolded when Arab countries halted oil supplies to nations supporting Israel during its conflict with Syria and Egypt. The current conflict looks to surpass this market disruption.
"But the market, without even realizing it... has been intuitively expecting such a scenario," expert at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Nezhdanov tells Sputnik.
If the current conflict escalates further, it could not only disrupt supply chains
but also drive rapid adoption of energy efficiency measures as a direct response to instability. China may become a mediator in the conflict, leveraging its ties with both Iran and Arab states, although US interests could complicate such a role, Nezhdanov concludes.