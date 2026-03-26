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China, Russia Should Work Together to Promote Deescalation in Mideast - Special Envoy
China, Russia Should Work Together to Promote Deescalation in Mideast - Special Envoy
Sputnik International
China and Russia should jointly promote deescalation in the Middle East, Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said Thursday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.
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"Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, support a ceasefire and the start of dialogue and negotiations," Zhai was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He said that both countries should jointly uphold international justice and fairness and promote deescalation of regional tensions.
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China, Russia Should Work Together to Promote Deescalation in Mideast - Special Envoy

14:25 GMT 26.03.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and Russia should jointly promote deescalation in the Middle East, Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said Thursday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.
"Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, support a ceasefire and the start of dialogue and negotiations," Zhai was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
He said that both countries should jointly uphold international justice and fairness and promote deescalation of regional tensions.
In this photo provided by the Iranian Army, two warships sail while approaching to the Iran's southeastern port city of Chahbahar, in the Gulf of Oman. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
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