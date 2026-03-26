https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/china-russia-should-work-together-to-promote-deescalation-in-mideast---special-envoy-1123901220.html

China, Russia Should Work Together to Promote Deescalation in Mideast - Special Envoy

China, Russia Should Work Together to Promote Deescalation in Mideast - Special Envoy

Sputnik International

China and Russia should jointly promote deescalation in the Middle East, Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said Thursday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

2026-03-26T14:25+0000

2026-03-26T14:25+0000

2026-03-26T14:25+0000

us-israel war on iran

china

russia

un security council (unsc)

chinese foreign ministry

iran

us

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114997932_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_449cdbc6b4efa509c43878fff28fc899.jpg

"Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, support a ceasefire and the start of dialogue and negotiations," Zhai was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He said that both countries should jointly uphold international justice and fairness and promote deescalation of regional tensions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html

china

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, russia, chinese special envoy for the middle east zhai jun, russian ambassador to china igor morgulov