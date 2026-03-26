https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html

Iran Threatens to Open 'Front' in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Counter US - Reports

Iran Threatens to Open 'Front' in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Counter US - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has threatened to open a "front" in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to counter the United States, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing a military source.

2026-03-26T09:24+0000

2026-03-26T09:24+0000

2026-03-26T09:24+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

tehran

middle east

israel

pentagon

us

strike

missile strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122290487_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_a77450b0b9dd94770033aff637facdc3.jpg

Earlier, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran could open new fronts of hostilities with the United States and Israel if the conflict in the region continues. The source told the news agency that Iran is capable of threatening that strategic waterway in the Red Sea. The report said a new front to counter the United States will be opened if the US attempts to take any action against Iran's southern territories and Iranian islands. The New York Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed Pentagon officials, that US military leaders are weighing the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers to seize Iran's Kharg Island, the nation's primary oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html

iran

tehran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran threatens, bab-el-mandeb strait, counter the united states, open 'front