https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html
Iran Threatens to Open 'Front' in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Counter US - Reports
Iran Threatens to Open 'Front' in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Counter US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has threatened to open a "front" in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to counter the United States, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing a military source.
2026-03-26T09:24+0000
2026-03-26T09:24+0000
2026-03-26T09:24+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
tehran
middle east
israel
pentagon
us
strike
missile strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122290487_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_a77450b0b9dd94770033aff637facdc3.jpg
Earlier, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran could open new fronts of hostilities with the United States and Israel if the conflict in the region continues. The source told the news agency that Iran is capable of threatening that strategic waterway in the Red Sea. The report said a new front to counter the United States will be opened if the US attempts to take any action against Iran's southern territories and Iranian islands. The New York Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed Pentagon officials, that US military leaders are weighing the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers to seize Iran's Kharg Island, the nation's primary oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html
iran
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122290487_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_45866f4fe174b14e6fa9f4069f49c407.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran threatens, bab-el-mandeb strait, counter the united states, open 'front
iran threatens, bab-el-mandeb strait, counter the united states, open 'front
Iran Threatens to Open 'Front' in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Counter US - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has threatened to open a "front" in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to counter the United States, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing a military source.
Earlier, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tehran could open new fronts of hostilities with the United States and Israel if the conflict in the region continues.
The source told the news agency that Iran is capable of threatening that strategic waterway in the Red Sea.
The report said a new front to counter the United States will be opened if the US attempts to take any action against Iran's southern territories and Iranian islands.
The New York Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed Pentagon officials, that US military leaders are weighing the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers to seize Iran's Kharg Island, the nation's primary oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf
.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.