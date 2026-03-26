https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/ex-nato-insider-on-us-boots-on-the-ground-in-iran-the-only-real-winning-move-is-not-to-play-1123900164.html

Ex-NATO Insider on US Boots On the Ground in Iran: The Only Real Winning Move Is Not to Play

Ex-NATO Insider on US Boots On the Ground in Iran: The Only Real Winning Move Is Not to Play

Sputnik International

US threats to land on Kharg Island – the home of major Iranian oil export infrastructure, is “definitely a smokescreen,” because “you never inform of a place you choose for landing,” Jacques Hogard, a 26-year veteran of the French Army and former KFOR commander, told Sputnik.

2026-03-26T13:19+0000

2026-03-26T13:19+0000

2026-03-26T13:19+0000

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“Even with preliminary intense bombing, the US cannot succeed. The Marine Expeditionary Unit will be destroyed,” he warned.In conditions where Iran’s missile capabilities are intact and they receive support from their Chinese and Russian partners, “any landing of troops, however [well] trained and brave they are, would be a disaster.”Hogard doesn’t rule out a mutiny among US generals should the order be given to launch a ground invasion, and believes Washington is falsely implying that Iran wants to negotiate while the US itself secretly seeks “to get out of this nightmare.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html

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will us take kharg island, where might us land in iran