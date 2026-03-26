https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html

Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Iran Strikes - Poll

Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Iran Strikes - Poll

Sputnik International

Over 60% of Americans oppose US strikes on Iran, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

2026-03-26T07:32+0000

2026-03-26T07:32+0000

2026-03-26T07:32+0000

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According to the study, 61% of Americans oppose US military action against Iran—44% strongly and 17% somewhat—while just 37% express support. Furthermore, 59% believe the US made the wrong decision in using force, and 45% say the operation is not going well. The survey, conducted March 16–22 among 3,524 American adults, has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/protracting-conflict-in-iran-to-lead-to-global-financial-collapse--ret-us-army-lt-col-1123894031.html

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