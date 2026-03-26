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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/over-60-percent-of-americans-oppose-iran-strikes---poll-1123895699.html
Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Iran Strikes - Poll
Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Iran Strikes - Poll
Sputnik International
Over 60% of Americans oppose US strikes on Iran, according to data from the Pew Research Center.
2026-03-26T07:32+0000
2026-03-26T07:32+0000
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According to the study, 61% of Americans oppose US military action against Iran—44% strongly and 17% somewhat—while just 37% express support. Furthermore, 59% believe the US made the wrong decision in using force, and 45% say the operation is not going well. The survey, conducted March 16–22 among 3,524 American adults, has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/protracting-conflict-in-iran-to-lead-to-global-financial-collapse--ret-us-army-lt-col-1123894031.html
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Over 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Iran Strikes - Poll

07:32 GMT 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiThick plumes of smoke from a late Saturday US-Israeli strike on an oil facility still choke the cloudy sky over Tehran on Sunday, March 8, 2026, hours after the attack. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Thick plumes of smoke from a late Saturday US-Israeli strike on an oil facility still choke the cloudy sky over Tehran on Sunday, March 8, 2026, hours after the attack. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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More than 60% of Americans oppose US military action against Iran, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
According to the study, 61% of Americans oppose US military action against Iran—44% strongly and 17% somewhat—while just 37% express support.
Furthermore, 59% believe the US made the wrong decision in using force, and 45% say the operation is not going well.
The survey, conducted March 16–22 among 3,524 American adults, has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Protracting Conflict in Iran to Lead to Global Financial Collapse – Ret. US Army Lt. Col.
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