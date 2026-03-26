https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-seeks-to-legalize-fees-for-vessels-transiting-strait-of-hormuz---lawmaker-1123898544.html

Iran Seeks to Legalize Fees for Vessels Transiting Strait of Hormuz - Lawmaker

Iran Seeks to Legalize Fees for Vessels Transiting Strait of Hormuz - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Iran wants to legalize fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian parliament member Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi said on Thursday.

2026-03-26T11:26+0000

2026-03-26T11:26+0000

2026-03-26T11:26+0000

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"We want to develop a bill in which sovereignty, dominance and control over the Strait of Hormuz will be considered law, creating a source of revenue for the country through tolls. A preliminary version is ready, but it does not yet represent a full-fledged bill," the lawmaker was quoted as saying by Tasmin. He added that the fees would be necessary "to ensure the safety of vessels" passing through the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Work on the bill will continue in the near future, after which it will be considered at an an open session of parliament. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh has said that Tehran is developing a new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz, which will take effect after the conflict ends, with Iran planning to cooperate with Oman on this matter. On March 24, Bloomberg reported that Tehran had begun charging up to $2 million for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-allows-passage-through-hormuz-for-friendly-countries--araghchi-1123895404.html

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