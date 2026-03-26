https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-allows-passage-through-hormuz-for-friendly-countries--araghchi-1123895404.html

Iran Allows Passage Through Hormuz for Friendly Countries — Araghchi

Iran Allows Passage Through Hormuz for Friendly Countries — Araghchi

Sputnik International

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to friendly states, including Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq, while closed to its adversaries.

2026-03-26T04:47+0000

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2026-03-26T04:47+0000

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“The Strait of Hormuz… is closed only to our enemies… But it’s free for everyone else,” Araghchi said in a TV interview.He added that several countries have contacted Tehran to request safe passage, which Iranian forces have facilitated in certain cases. According to Araghchi, such arrangements may continue, with Iran also considering new mechanisms for secure transit in the future.Araghchi stressed Iran has “no hostility” toward neighboring countries, describing their people as “brothers and sisters,” and said Iran’s actions target US and Israeli interests amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/hormuz-strait-blockade-may-push-us-to-continue-license-on-russian-oil--investor-1123890744.html

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