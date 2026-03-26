https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-allows-passage-through-hormuz-for-friendly-countries--araghchi-1123895404.html
Iran Allows Passage Through Hormuz for Friendly Countries — Araghchi
Iran Allows Passage Through Hormuz for Friendly Countries — Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to friendly states, including Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq, while closed to its adversaries.
2026-03-26T04:47+0000
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“The Strait of Hormuz… is closed only to our enemies… But it’s free for everyone else,” Araghchi said in a TV interview.He added that several countries have contacted Tehran to request safe passage, which Iranian forces have facilitated in certain cases. According to Araghchi, such arrangements may continue, with Iran also considering new mechanisms for secure transit in the future.Araghchi stressed Iran has “no hostility” toward neighboring countries, describing their people as “brothers and sisters,” and said Iran’s actions target US and Israeli interests amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.
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Iran Allows Passage Through Hormuz for Friendly Countries — Araghchi
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to friendly states, including Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq, while closed to its adversaries.
“The Strait of Hormuz… is closed only to our enemies… But it’s free for everyone else,” Araghchi said in a TV interview.
He added that several countries have contacted Tehran to request safe passage, which Iranian forces have facilitated in certain cases.
According to Araghchi, such arrangements may continue, with Iran also considering new mechanisms for secure transit
in the future.
“US bases in the region, despite what was said, were used against Iran. Services were provided to US forces, even outside the bases. Their airspace was used against us, and this is something we have all observed. They are even admitting it in different ways,” he said, adding such actions were “completely illegal… and unjustifiable.”
Araghchi stressed Iran has “no hostility” toward neighboring countries, describing their people as “brothers and sisters,” and said Iran’s actions target US and Israeli interests amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.