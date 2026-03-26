https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/kim-jong-un-welcomes-alexander-lukashenko-in-pyongyang-1123895109.html
Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a welcoming ceremony for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square on March 25, KCNA reported.
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The ceremony featured a 21-gun salute, honor guard review and national anthems, as Kim Jong-un warmly greeted Lukashenko and senior Belarusian officials.Lukashenko expressed “heartfelt thanks” to the DPRK leadership and people for their “sincere hospitality,” KCNA reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html
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Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a welcoming ceremony for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square on March 25, KCNA reported.
The ceremony featured a 21-gun salute, honor guard review and national anthems, as Kim Jong-un warmly greeted Lukashenko and senior Belarusian officials.
Lukashenko expressed “heartfelt thanks” to the DPRK leadership and people for their “sincere hospitality,” KCNA reported.