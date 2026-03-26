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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/kim-jong-un-welcomes-alexander-lukashenko-in-pyongyang-1123895109.html
Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a welcoming ceremony for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square on March 25, KCNA reported.
2026-03-26T04:26+0000
2026-03-26T04:26+0000
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The ceremony featured a 21-gun salute, honor guard review and national anthems, as Kim Jong-un warmly greeted Lukashenko and senior Belarusian officials.Lukashenko expressed “heartfelt thanks” to the DPRK leadership and people for their “sincere hospitality,” KCNA reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html
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Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang

04:26 GMT 26.03.2026
© Photo : KCNAKim Jong-un welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a welcoming ceremony for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square on March 25, KCNA reported.
The ceremony featured a 21-gun salute, honor guard review and national anthems, as Kim Jong-un warmly greeted Lukashenko and senior Belarusian officials.
Lukashenko expressed “heartfelt thanks” to the DPRK leadership and people for their “sincere hospitality,” KCNA reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
World
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea
23 March, 08:32 GMT
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