https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/kim-jong-un-welcomes-alexander-lukashenko-in-pyongyang-1123895109.html

Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang

Kim Jong-un Welcomes Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a welcoming ceremony for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square on March 25, KCNA reported.

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The ceremony featured a 21-gun salute, honor guard review and national anthems, as Kim Jong-un warmly greeted Lukashenko and senior Belarusian officials.Lukashenko expressed “heartfelt thanks” to the DPRK leadership and people for their “sincere hospitality,” KCNA reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html

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