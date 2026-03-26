https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/lukashenko-says-belarus-north-korea-relations-entering-new-phase-1123897103.html

Lukashenko Says Belarus-North Korea Relations Entering New Phase

Lukashenko Says Belarus-North Korea Relations Entering New Phase

Sputnik International

Relations between Belarus and North Korea are entering a fundamentally new phase, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

2026-03-26T09:20+0000

2026-03-26T09:20+0000

2026-03-26T09:20+0000

world

belarus

alexander lukashenko

kim jong un

north korea

bilateral relations

bilateral cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1a/1123896946_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7648ad291677ab16b406343e876232f5.jpg

"Friendly relations between our states, which originated during the Soviet era, have never been interrupted. Today, as a result of comprehensive progressive development, we are entering a fundamentally new phase. With great delay, but nevertheless, we are entering a new era," Lukshenko was quoted by Belta as saying during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Despite geographical distance, Belarusian and Korean people are united in common interests, such as patriotism, preservation of historical memory, and deep respect for the older generation, Lukashenko also said. The North Korean leader said that the country expresses solidarity and full support for Belarus, which "seeks to pursue an independent policy corresponding to its reality, achieve peace and development, while continuing to develop relations with traditionally friendly countries." He specifically noted the noteworthy achievements of the Belarusian government and people in protecting sovereign rights and interests, in the security sphere, and in stable economic development. Kim added that both countries strive to build a multipolar world based on the principles of independence and justice, and maintain similar positions on many international agenda issues. The North Korean leader said that this serves as a perspective for the possibility of further expansion of bilateral relations in accordance with the mutual interests of the two countries.On Wednesday, Lukashenko arrived in North Korea for a two-day official visit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/lukashenko-will-pay-official-visit-to-north-korea-from-march-25-26---office-1123884899.html

belarus

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus-north korea relations, belarusian president alexander lukashenko, fundamentally new phase