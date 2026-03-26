https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-posts-about-ukraines-plan-to-give-money-to-fund-bidens-2024-campaign-1123901093.html
Trump Posts About Ukraine's Plan to Give Money to Fund Biden's 2024 Campaign
Trump Posts About Ukraine's Plan to Give Money to Fund Biden's 2024 Campaign
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a link on his Truth Social to a report by Just The News about intercepted messages of Ukrainian officials who in 2022 discussed diverting hundreds of millions of dollars intended for clean energy to support Former US President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
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2026-03-26T14:23+0000
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"The Ukrainian Government and unspecified US Government personnel, through USAID [the United States Agency for International Development] in Kiev, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign," an intelligence report seen by the news portal read. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has learned of the intercepts and asked the USAID officials to verify if the plot was in fact carried out and whether a criminal case should be referred to the FBI. Gabbard's team has not found evidence the intercepted allegations were investigated during the Biden administration, and the communications are not believed to be tied to Russia, Just The News reported. In November 2024, a presidential election took place in the US, resulting in Trump becoming the 47th President of the United States of America after defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by Biden, who, in turn, was forced to step out of the race amid concerns about his deteriorating health.
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ukraine's plan to give money, us president donald trump, former us president joe biden's reelection campaign
ukraine's plan to give money, us president donald trump, former us president joe biden's reelection campaign
Trump Posts About Ukraine's Plan to Give Money to Fund Biden's 2024 Campaign
14:23 GMT 26.03.2026 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 26.03.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a link on his Truth Social to a report by Just The News about intercepted messages of Ukrainian officials who in 2022 discussed diverting hundreds of millions of dollars intended for clean energy to support Former US President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
"The Ukrainian Government and unspecified US Government personnel, through USAID [the United States Agency for International Development] in Kiev, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign," an intelligence report seen by the news portal read.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has learned of the intercepts and asked the USAID officials to verify if the plot was in fact carried out and whether a criminal case should be referred to the FBI. Gabbard's team has not found evidence the intercepted allegations were investigated during the Biden administration, and the communications are not believed to be tied to Russia, Just The News reported.
In November 2024, a presidential election took place in the US, resulting in Trump becoming the 47th President of the United States of America after defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by Biden, who, in turn, was forced to step out of the race amid concerns about his deteriorating health.
11 December 2025, 16:35 GMT