https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html
Cuba Will Defend Sovereignty at All Costs Despite US Energy Blockade — Deputy PM
Cuba Will Defend Sovereignty at All Costs Despite US Energy Blockade — Deputy PM
Sputnik International
Cuba will continue to defend its sovereignty at all costs, despite the massive negative effect of the US energy blockade, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga said on Friday.
2026-03-27T07:09+0000
2026-03-27T07:09+0000
2026-03-27T12:45+0000
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At an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, the deputy foreign minister said that the increased US energy embargo has created a difficult situation in the Cuban economy, especially in the issue of fuel availability, and this is being felt in various spheres of life on the island. "However, Cuba has not backed down and will not back down from its efforts to defend independence and absolute sovereignty at any cost," the official said.
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us energy blockade, cuban deputy prime minister oscar perez-oliva fraga, massive negative effect, sovereignty
us energy blockade, cuban deputy prime minister oscar perez-oliva fraga, massive negative effect, sovereignty
Cuba Will Defend Sovereignty at All Costs Despite US Energy Blockade — Deputy PM
07:09 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 27.03.2026)
SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan (Sputnik) - Cuba will continue to defend its sovereignty at all costs, despite the massive negative effect of the US energy blockade, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga said on Friday.
At an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, the deputy foreign minister said that the increased US energy embargo has created a difficult situation in the Cuban economy
, especially in the issue of fuel availability, and this is being felt in various spheres of life on the island.
"However, Cuba has not backed down and will not back down from its efforts to defend independence and absolute sovereignty at any cost," the official said.