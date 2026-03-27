https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html

Cuba Will Defend Sovereignty at All Costs Despite US Energy Blockade — Deputy PM

Cuba Will Defend Sovereignty at All Costs Despite US Energy Blockade — Deputy PM

Sputnik International

Cuba will continue to defend its sovereignty at all costs, despite the massive negative effect of the US energy blockade, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga said on Friday.

2026-03-27T07:09+0000

2026-03-27T07:09+0000

2026-03-27T12:45+0000

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At an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, the deputy foreign minister said that the increased US energy embargo has created a difficult situation in the Cuban economy, especially in the issue of fuel availability, and this is being felt in various spheres of life on the island. "However, Cuba has not backed down and will not back down from its efforts to defend independence and absolute sovereignty at any cost," the official said.

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us energy blockade, cuban deputy prime minister oscar perez-oliva fraga, massive negative effect, sovereignty