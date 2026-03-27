International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html
Iran Mobilizing Over 1 Million Troops Amid Escalation — Reports
Iran Mobilizing Over 1 Million Troops Amid Escalation — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has mobilized more than one million personnel for potential ground combat, while also seeing a surge in volunteers seeking to join the Basij militia, the IRGC, and the army, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.
2026-03-27T04:48+0000
2026-03-27T05:03+0000
pentagon
iran
us
us hegemony
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
militia
iran-israel row
war
war of aggression
us-israel war on iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1b/1123903009_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_505f83e1d41058fc5270c21f0037db69.jpg
The report said Iranian youth have increasingly requested to join the fight amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran. Earlier on March 26, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional US ground troops to the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1b/1123903009_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ddc275f1a10e866ea0bb3d11246f5ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran's oil, oil shipments, us attack, us operation, war of aggression, war of choice, uprovoked war, iran's self-defense
iran's oil, oil shipments, us attack, us operation, war of aggression, war of choice, uprovoked war, iran's self-defense

Iran Mobilizing Over 1 Million Troops Amid Escalation — Reports

04:48 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziIn this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013 photo, members of the Basij paramilitary militia fire their weapons during a training session, in Tehran, Iran
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013 photo, members of the Basij paramilitary militia fire their weapons during a training session, in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
Subscribe
Iran has mobilized more than one million personnel for potential ground combat, while also seeing a surge in volunteers seeking to join the Basij militia, the IRGC, and the army, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.
The report said Iranian youth have increasingly requested to join the fight amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Earlier on March 26, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional US ground troops to the Middle East.
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
05:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала