https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html

Iran Mobilizing Over 1 Million Troops Amid Escalation — Reports

Iran Mobilizing Over 1 Million Troops Amid Escalation — Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has mobilized more than one million personnel for potential ground combat, while also seeing a surge in volunteers seeking to join the Basij militia, the IRGC, and the army, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.

2026-03-27T04:48+0000

2026-03-27T04:48+0000

2026-03-27T05:03+0000

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The report said Iranian youth have increasingly requested to join the fight amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran. Earlier on March 26, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional US ground troops to the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html

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