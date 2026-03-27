https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html

Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports

Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports

Sputnik International

The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, giving President Donald Trump more military options in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.

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According to the Wall Street Journal, the force would likely include infantry and armored units, adding to the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-announces-10-day-pause-in-strikes-on-iranian-energy-facilities-1123903456.html

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