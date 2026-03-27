https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, giving President Donald Trump more military options in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.
2026-03-27T05:01+0000
2026-03-27T05:01+0000
2026-03-27T05:03+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
us
pentagon
marines
war
war of aggression
military
us navy
us military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123849903_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_78256f0d1a785f13a8d8209882f87f76.jpg
According to the Wall Street Journal, the force would likely include infantry and armored units, adding to the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-announces-10-day-pause-in-strikes-on-iranian-energy-facilities-1123903456.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123849903_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9d04a43fa67636d300700e2143e6d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us aggression, ceasefire, us ceasefire, us strikes, us attack, energy infrastructure, energy grid, iran war, war on iran, attack on iran, strike on iran, incursion, unprovoked war of aggression, us war, israeli war, on behalf of israel
us aggression, ceasefire, us ceasefire, us strikes, us attack, energy infrastructure, energy grid, iran war, war on iran, attack on iran, strike on iran, incursion, unprovoked war of aggression, us war, israeli war, on behalf of israel
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
05:01 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.03.2026)
The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, giving President Donald Trump more military options in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the force would likely include infantry and armored units, adding to the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.