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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, giving President Donald Trump more military options in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.
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According to the Wall Street Journal, the force would likely include infantry and armored units, adding to the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-announces-10-day-pause-in-strikes-on-iranian-energy-facilities-1123903456.html
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Trump Claims 'Talks' as Pentagon Prepares 10,000 More Troops — Reports

05:01 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, giving President Donald Trump more military options in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the force would likely include infantry and armored units, adding to the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities
04:59 GMT
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