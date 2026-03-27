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Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis
Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Middle East
2026-03-27T17:30+0000
2026-03-27T17:30+0000
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"During the telephone conversation, Araghchi and Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on the development of the situation in the region, as well as the consequences of the ongoing military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the ministry said in a statement. Araghchi told Lavrov that the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from countries not associated with US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the statement added.
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Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis

17:30 GMT 27.03.2026
© AP PhotoSmoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo)
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"During the telephone conversation, Araghchi and Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on the development of the situation in the region, as well as the consequences of the ongoing military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
Araghchi told Lavrov that the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from countries not associated with US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the statement added.
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013 photo, members of the Basij paramilitary militia fire their weapons during a training session, in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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