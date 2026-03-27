https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iranian-russian-foreign-ministers-discuss-middle-east-crisis-1123909150.html
Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis
Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Middle East
2026-03-27T17:30+0000
2026-03-27T17:30+0000
2026-03-27T17:30+0000
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"During the telephone conversation, Araghchi and Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on the development of the situation in the region, as well as the consequences of the ongoing military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the ministry said in a statement. Araghchi told Lavrov that the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from countries not associated with US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the statement added.
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Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"During the telephone conversation, Araghchi and Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on the development of the situation in the region, as well as the consequences of the ongoing military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
Araghchi told Lavrov that the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from countries not associated with US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the statement added.