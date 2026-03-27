https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iranian-russian-foreign-ministers-discuss-middle-east-crisis-1123909150.html

Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis

Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Crisis

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Middle East

2026-03-27T17:30+0000

2026-03-27T17:30+0000

2026-03-27T17:30+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

russia

sergey lavrov

abbas araghchi

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"During the telephone conversation, Araghchi and Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on the development of the situation in the region, as well as the consequences of the ongoing military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the ministry said in a statement. Araghchi told Lavrov that the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from countries not associated with US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html

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