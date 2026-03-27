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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/russian-delegation-expects-frank-dialogue-on-second-day-of-talks-in-us---lawmaker-1123908510.html
Russian Delegation Expects Frank Dialogue on Second Day of Talks in US - Lawmaker
Russian Delegation Expects Frank Dialogue on Second Day of Talks in US - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The Russian parliamentary delegation expects a frank dialogue during the second day of negotiations in the US, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told RIA Novosti on Friday.
2026-03-27T14:23+0000
2026-03-27T14:23+0000
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On Thursday, a meeting took place between the Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress. Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said that the discussion was successful. Zhurova added that she remains in high spirits ahead of the meeting. The talks will take place at the Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace. Russian lawmakers will discuss continued contacts with their US counterparts and a possible future meeting in Moscow. The Russian delegation is led by First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/first-negotiations-between-russian-us-lawmakers-in-washington-excellent---russian-official-1123901848.html
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russian parliamentary delegation, negotiations in the us, first deputy chair of the state duma committee on international affairs svetlana zhurova, frank dialogue
russian parliamentary delegation, negotiations in the us, first deputy chair of the state duma committee on international affairs svetlana zhurova, frank dialogue

Russian Delegation Expects Frank Dialogue on Second Day of Talks in US - Lawmaker

14:23 GMT 27.03.2026
© Sputnik / Igor Naimushin / Go to the mediabankOn Thursday, a meeting took place between the Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress
On Thursday, a meeting took place between the Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian parliamentary delegation expects a frank dialogue during the second day of negotiations in the US, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik on Friday.
On Thursday, a meeting took place between the Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress. Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said that the discussion was successful.
"Frankness," Zhurova responded, when asked about expectations for the second round of talks.
Zhurova added that she remains in high spirits ahead of the meeting.
The talks will take place at the Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace. Russian lawmakers will discuss continued contacts with their US counterparts and a possible future meeting in Moscow. The Russian delegation is led by First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov.
U.S. and Russian national flags wave on the wind before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
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