https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/russian-delegation-expects-frank-dialogue-on-second-day-of-talks-in-us---lawmaker-1123908510.html
Russian Delegation Expects Frank Dialogue on Second Day of Talks in US - Lawmaker
Russian Delegation Expects Frank Dialogue on Second Day of Talks in US - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The Russian parliamentary delegation expects a frank dialogue during the second day of negotiations in the US, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told RIA Novosti on Friday.
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On Thursday, a meeting took place between the Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress. Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said that the discussion was successful. Zhurova added that she remains in high spirits ahead of the meeting. The talks will take place at the Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace. Russian lawmakers will discuss continued contacts with their US counterparts and a possible future meeting in Moscow. The Russian delegation is led by First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov.
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russian parliamentary delegation, negotiations in the us, first deputy chair of the state duma committee on international affairs svetlana zhurova, frank dialogue
russian parliamentary delegation, negotiations in the us, first deputy chair of the state duma committee on international affairs svetlana zhurova, frank dialogue
Russian Delegation Expects Frank Dialogue on Second Day of Talks in US - Lawmaker
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian parliamentary delegation expects a frank dialogue during the second day of negotiations in the US, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik on Friday.
On Thursday, a meeting took place between the Russian State Duma delegation and members of the US Congress. Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said that the discussion was successful.
"Frankness," Zhurova responded, when asked about expectations for the second round of talks.
Zhurova added that she remains in high spirits ahead of the meeting.
The talks will take place at the Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace. Russian lawmakers
will discuss continued contacts with their US counterparts and a possible future meeting in Moscow. The Russian delegation is led by First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov.