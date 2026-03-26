https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/first-negotiations-between-russian-us-lawmakers-in-washington-excellent---russian-official-1123901848.html
First Negotiations Between Russian, US Lawmakers in Washington Excellent - Russian Official
First Negotiations Between Russian, US Lawmakers in Washington Excellent - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The start of the Russian parliamentary delegation's negotiations with their US counterparts went remarkably well, and the parties have already achieved good results, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov told Sputnik on Thursday.
2026-03-26T16:38+0000
2026-03-26T16:38+0000
2026-03-26T16:38+0000
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"It was a wonderful experience, wonderful negotiations ... I thank Congresswoman Luna first and foremost for the open, honest, and wonderful dialogue. We discussed a huge number of issues, and I think the results are good," Chernyshov said.The Russian State Duma delegation arrived in the United States to defend Russia's interests in open dialogue, which is necessary, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov said.The task of the Russian delegation is to build parliamentary cooperation between countries, the official said.There is hope for the restoration of dialogue between the legislative bodies of Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said."There is hope that the dialogue will be structured and restored, perhaps not in the same forms as before," Darchiev said.The Russian parliamentary delegation will continue working meetings on Friday as part of its visit to Washington, Darchiev added.Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev saidi that he is pleased with the talks held between the Russian and US lawmakers."I am pleased. The talks were successful," Darchiev said.Earlier in the day, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, announced that the State Duma delegation to the United States includes Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov, as well as lawmkaers Vyacheslav Nikonov and Svetlana Zhurova. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such bilateral dialogue between lawmakers, which had previously been frozen, is important and necessary.
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first negotiations between russian, us lawmakers, us counterparts, russian state duma deputy speaker boris chernyshov, parties have already achieved good results
first negotiations between russian, us lawmakers, us counterparts, russian state duma deputy speaker boris chernyshov, parties have already achieved good results
First Negotiations Between Russian, US Lawmakers in Washington Excellent - Russian Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The start of the Russian parliamentary delegation's negotiations with their US counterparts went remarkably well, and the parties have already achieved good results, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov told Sputnik on Thursday.
"It was a wonderful experience, wonderful negotiations ... I thank Congresswoman Luna first and foremost for the open, honest, and wonderful dialogue. We discussed a huge number of issues, and I think the results are good," Chernyshov said.
The Russian State Duma delegation arrived in the United States to defend Russia's interests in open dialogue, which is necessary, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov said.
"We have come to defend Russia's interests, and we will do this in an open dialogue, which is necessary in any case," Chernyshov said.
The task of the Russian delegation is to build parliamentary cooperation between countries, the official said.
"I am sure that the results of the negotiations will be very interesting for the whole world," Chernyshov said.
There is hope for the restoration of dialogue between the legislative bodies of Russia and the United States
, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.
"There is hope that the dialogue will be structured and restored, perhaps not in the same forms as before," Darchiev said.
The Russian parliamentary delegation will continue working meetings on Friday as part of its visit to Washington, Darchiev added.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev saidi that he is pleased with the talks held between the Russian and US lawmakers.
"I am pleased. The talks were successful," Darchiev said.
Earlier in the day, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, announced that the State Duma delegation to the United States includes Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov, as well as lawmkaers Vyacheslav Nikonov and Svetlana Zhurova. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such bilateral dialogue between lawmakers, which had previously been frozen, is important and necessary.