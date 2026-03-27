https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-announces-10-day-pause-in-strikes-on-iranian-energy-facilities-1123903456.html

Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities

Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he is pausing attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, until April 6, citing what he described as a "request" from the Iranian government.

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“I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days… Talks are ongoing… they are going very well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Iranian officials have previously denied holding talks with the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html

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