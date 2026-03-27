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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-announces-10-day-pause-in-strikes-on-iranian-energy-facilities-1123903456.html
Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities
Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he is pausing attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, until April 6, citing what he described as a "request" from the Iranian government.
2026-03-27T04:59+0000
2026-03-27T05:03+0000
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“I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days… Talks are ongoing… they are going very well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Iranian officials have previously denied holding talks with the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html
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Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities

04:59 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said he is pausing attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, until April 6, citing what he described as a "request" from the Iranian government.
“I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days… Talks are ongoing… they are going very well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Iranian officials have previously denied holding talks with the United States.
US President Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
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Trump Says Iran Operation Was 'Test' for NATO, Warns US Will Remember Alliance's Actions
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