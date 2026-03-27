https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-announces-10-day-pause-in-strikes-on-iranian-energy-facilities-1123903456.html
Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities
Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he is pausing attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, until April 6, citing what he described as a "request" from the Iranian government.
2026-03-27T04:59+0000
2026-03-27T04:59+0000
2026-03-27T05:03+0000
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“I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days… Talks are ongoing… they are going very well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Iranian officials have previously denied holding talks with the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/trump-says-iran-operation-was-test-for-nato-warns-us-will-remember-alliances-actions-1123901489.html
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Trump Announces 10-Day Pause in Strikes on Iranian Energy Facilities
04:59 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.03.2026)
US President Donald Trump said he is pausing attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, until April 6, citing what he described as a "request" from the Iranian government.
“I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days… Talks are ongoing… they are going very well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Iranian officials have previously denied holding talks with the United States.