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Trump Says Iran Operation Was 'Test' for NATO, Warns US Will Remember Alliance's Actions
Trump Says Iran Operation Was 'Test' for NATO, Warns US Will Remember Alliance's Actions
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the military operation against Iran served as a test for NATO and warned that Washington would remember the alliance's response.
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"That's why I'm so disappointed in NATO, because this was a test for NATO. This was a test. You can help us. You don't have to, but if you don't ... we're going to remember," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. Assistance from NATO is no longer needed, Trump added.Trump expressed uncertainty if the United States is willing to make a deal with Iran, adding that it should have been initiated by Tehran right at the beginning of the military operation.The president also said that it is Tehran that is begging for a deal, not Washington."They now have a chance to make a deal, but that's up to them," he added.Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz will open up if Iran makes a "right deal."Donald Trump said that the United States is continuing the military operation against Iran despite alleged contacts aimed at resolving the conflict."In the meantime with Iran, we're going to keep doing what we've been doing," Trump said.
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iran operation, us will remember alliance's actions, us president donald trump, test for nato
iran operation, us will remember alliance's actions, us president donald trump, test for nato
Trump Says Iran Operation Was 'Test' for NATO, Warns US Will Remember Alliance's Actions
15:09 GMT 26.03.2026 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 26.03.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the military operation against Iran served as a test for NATO and warned that Washington would remember the alliance's response.
"That's why I'm so disappointed in NATO, because this was a test for NATO. This was a test. You can help us. You don't have to, but if you don't ... we're going to remember," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.
Assistance from NATO is no longer needed, Trump added.
Trump expressed uncertainty if the United States is willing to make a deal with Iran
, adding that it should have been initiated by Tehran right at the beginning of the military operation.
"I don't know if we'll be able to do that. I don't know if we're willing to do that. They should have done that four weeks ago," Trump said.
The president also said that it is Tehran that is begging for a deal, not Washington.
"They now have a chance to make a deal, but that's up to them," he added.
Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz will open up if Iran makes a "right deal."
"They are BEGGING to make a deal. We'll see if we can make the right deal. And if they make the right deal, then the Strait will open up!" Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. "Hormuz Strait will open up. And even now, we don't know if there are any mines. You know, they have 22 mine droppers," he added.
Donald Trump said that the United States is continuing the military operation against Iran despite alleged contacts aimed at resolving the conflict.
"In the meantime with Iran, we're going to keep doing what we've been doing," Trump said.