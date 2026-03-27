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UN Slave Trade Resolution a ‘Victory for All of Africa’ - Malian Media Leader
UN Slave Trade Resolution a ‘Victory for All of Africa’ - Malian Media Leader
Sputnik International
By recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity," the UN has paved the way for reparations, Abdoulaye Diallo, president of the Network of Communicators, Bloggers, and Professional Activists of Mali, said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-03-27T12:52+0000
2026-03-27T12:52+0000
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“This will calm people’s spirits and consciences, and restore African dignity, honor, and image in the global community,” he added.Diallo also warned that Western countries may use their media to create narratives that oppose this resolution.On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
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un slave trade resolution, victory for all of africa
un slave trade resolution, victory for all of africa

UN Slave Trade Resolution a ‘Victory for All of Africa’ - Malian Media Leader

12:52 GMT 27.03.2026
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By recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity," the UN has paved the way for reparations, Abdoulaye Diallo, president of the Network of Communicators, Bloggers, and Professional Activists of Mali, said in an interview with Sputnik.
“This will calm people’s spirits and consciences, and restore African dignity, honor, and image in the global community,” he added.
Diallo also warned that Western countries may use their media to create narratives that oppose this resolution.
On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
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