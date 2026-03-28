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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iranian-strike-hits-us-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-at-least-10-troops-injured--reports-1123910281.html
Iranian Strike Hits US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Least 10 Troops Injured — Reports
Iranian Strike Hits US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Least 10 Troops Injured — Reports
Sputnik International
An Iranian missile struck the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 10 US troops, two seriously, and damaging several US refueling aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported.
2026-03-28T04:44+0000
2026-03-28T04:46+0000
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The attack also involved drones, officials told the paper, as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran continues. More than 300 US troops have been injured after four weeks of fighting, US Central Command said, cited by the newspaper. At least two KC-135 refueling aircraft were also significantly damaged, The New York Times reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html
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Iranian Strike Hits US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Least 10 Troops Injured — Reports

04:44 GMT 28.03.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 28.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Roslyn WardA US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Roslyn Ward
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An Iranian missile struck the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 10 US troops, two seriously, and damaging several US refueling aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The attack also involved drones, officials told the paper, as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran continues.
More than 300 US troops have been injured after four weeks of fighting, US Central Command said, cited by the newspaper.
At least two KC-135 refueling aircraft were also significantly damaged, The New York Times reported.
President Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
04:23 GMT
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