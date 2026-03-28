https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iranian-strike-hits-us-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-at-least-10-troops-injured--reports-1123910281.html

Iranian Strike Hits US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Least 10 Troops Injured — Reports

Iranian Strike Hits US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Least 10 Troops Injured — Reports

Sputnik International

An Iranian missile struck the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 10 US troops, two seriously, and damaging several US refueling aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2026-03-28T04:44+0000

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2026-03-28T04:46+0000

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The attack also involved drones, officials told the paper, as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran continues. More than 300 US troops have been injured after four weeks of fighting, US Central Command said, cited by the newspaper. At least two KC-135 refueling aircraft were also significantly damaged, The New York Times reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html

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