https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html
US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
Sputnik International
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday that the United States expects meetings with Iran to take place this week.
2026-03-28T04:23+0000
2026-03-28T04:23+0000
2026-03-28T04:23+0000
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“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it,” Witkoff said during the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.
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US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday that the United States expects meetings with Iran to take place this week.
“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it,” Witkoff said during the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.
"We have a 15-point deal on the table that the Iranians have had for a bit of time. We expect an answer from them, and it would solve it all," he added.
Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.