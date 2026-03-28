https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html

US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff

US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff

Sputnik International

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday that the United States expects meetings with Iran to take place this week.

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2026-03-28T04:23+0000

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“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it,” Witkoff said during the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.

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