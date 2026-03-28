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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/us-expects-meetings-with-iran-this-week--witkoff-1123909946.html
US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff
Sputnik International
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday that the United States expects meetings with Iran to take place this week.
2026-03-28T04:23+0000
2026-03-28T04:23+0000
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“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it,” Witkoff said during the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/trump-claims-talks-as-pentagon-prepares-10000-more-troops--reports-1123903549.html
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US Expects Meetings With Iran This Week — Witkoff

04:23 GMT 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday that the United States expects meetings with Iran to take place this week.
“We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it,” Witkoff said during the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.

"We have a 15-point deal on the table that the Iranians have had for a bit of time. We expect an answer from them, and it would solve it all," he added.

Iranian officials have denied any talks with the US amid the ongoing US-Israeli aggression.
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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